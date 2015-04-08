Pacman + Pong + Space Invaders = ‘Pacapong’

If you’re looking for some old school arcade-style thrills, but can’t decide whether you want to play Pac-Man, Pong, or Space Invaders, don’t worry—with Pacapong, the new mashup of all three by Dick Poelen, you don’t have to decide.

The gameplay works by launching a Pac-Man across the familiar maze using a paddle from Pong, you then have to munch your way around eating as many pills as possible while avoiding the ghosts. Your control of Pac-Man is limited, though, as he will be tractor-beaming his way across the screen towards the other paddle.

Videos by VICE

There are also little Space Invader icons in the maze. When you eat them, a Space Invader will descend, who you’ll need to either avoid or eliminate. Occasionally, even Donkey Kong shows up to wreak havoc, because why not? “Combining three classic games into one awesome mash-up, with multiple maps and cool retro music, Pacapong is a wonderful blast of retro arcade fun,” Alpha Beta Gamer explains.

And it’s true, it isn’t simply a conceptually nice-sounding idea, it’s actually a great misuse of your time.

You can go here to download it.

GIFs by the author

