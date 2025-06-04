Daily Horoscope: June 4, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through a brief but potent opposition to the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Meanwhile, the Moon holds its placement in Virgo, lending a sense of no-nonsense pragmatism to our emotional states. In small doses, this can be a much-needed cosmic blessing that helps us avoid getting swept away by our feelings. But too much, and we can become detached and distant from important yet sentimental issues. With so many opposing celestial bodies and clashing elements, today’s cosmic alignment is all about finding balance between the extremes.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet moves further into a tense square with Uranus under Leo and Taurus, suggesting difficulty adapting to change or unexpected behavior from people you typically feel close to. As tempting as it might be to assert yourself and right the ship, perhaps there is a reason for these choppy waters. Find the cause before you slap a Band-Aid on it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Mars form a challenging square with one another under your celestial domain and Aries, respectively. This cosmic alignment points toward challenge and friction. While irksome at first, these trying times have plenty to teach you. The only way to get better at sitting with discomfort is to practice, and you have plenty of opportunities to do so.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moves deeper into a positive sextile with Mars, indicating clear communicative pathways and confidence to follow them into the unknown. If you have questions, just ask, Gemini. No matter what the response is, it is an answer. Whether it’s one you want remains to be seen. But frankly, that’s not really the point. The quest is the point.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a brief but notable opposition to the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune. The cosmos is shining an unforgiving light on the world around you. Make sure you’re taking stock of your surroundings while there’s enough illumination to do so. These revelations might be difficult to confront at first. But that’s all the more reason to try, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars and Uranus form a challenging square under your celestial domain and Taurus. This cosmic alignment points to an inability or unwillingness to tolerate others’ unpredictable behavior or words. When someone shows you who they are, you have to listen, Leo. For better or worse, the truth is right there in front of you, waiting for you to acknowledge it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Saturn and Neptune under your sign and the cusp of Pisces and Aries, respectively. As the lunar phase calls us to take stock of our progress thus far to determine whether we need to make adjustments, the latter two planets urge us to trust our intuition faithfully and firmly.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The Sun maintains its harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde under Gemini and your sign. This cosmic alignment creates an environment conducive to social activism, advocating for others or yourself, and rekindling your connection to your community. It takes a village, Libra. As much as you might like to “lone wolf” it, the stars urge you to find a better support system.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde and Uranus are nearing a fortuitous trine under Aquarius and Taurus. As this alignment grows stronger, more significant transformations are likely. Given these celestial bodies’ placements in eccentric Aquarius and steadfast Taurus, there is a good chance these changes will be unpredictable and long-lasting. Start steeling your nerves now so you’re ready for when these shifts happen, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a tense square with the waxing gibbous Moon. A challenging alignment like this in two oppositional elements—Gemini’s air and Virgo’s Earth, respectively—isn’t the best harbinger for good fortune. Prepare for rocky roads ahead. Most importantly, remember that you are more than capable of handling whatever the cosmos throws at you. Don’t stop believing in yourself now, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn forms a brief but potent opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body moves through Virgo. This lunar phase urges you to look at your surroundings, accomplishments, and relationships. How do these align (or not align) with your long-term goals and deepest-held principles? It’s time to start finding a better balance between helpfulness and self-destruction, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet forms a fortuitous trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Taurus and Virgo, creating an Earth-heavy alignment that will bring grounding, logical energy. You typically operate in an airier, come-what-may fashion. Right now, the stars are encouraging you to hunker down and start really putting the work in. You can’t wing everything in life, Aquarius, especially not this.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Neptune. This cosmic alignment removes your rose-colored glasses and shows you the world for what it truly is. It’s time to stop ignoring red flags and gut feelings. Use your sensitivity and intuition to your advantage, Pisces. These are your strongest, most valuable tools.

