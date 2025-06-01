Weekly Horoscope: June 1-7

Happy June, stargazer! Make sure you check out your monthly horoscope to see what’s in store for your sign for the rest of the month. In the meantime, this week holds plenty of notable shifts to tend to. Most notably, Mercury spends the week moving into a potent conjunction with Jupiter on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer. The former celestial domain prioritizes adaptability and social energy, while the latter leans toward the sensitive and intuitive. Mercury’s communicative power and Jupiter’s domain over prosperity and expansion signal a need to combine the best of your logical and emotional halves.

This will become somewhat easier as Venus finally moves out from under its conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries. When we’re not busy protecting ourselves from potential or present dangers, we have more freedom to experiment and explore. Venus and Chiron’s combination put old wounds at the forefront of our minds over the last couple of weeks. Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of all that laborious emotional healing.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Rebellious attitudes abound this week as your ruling planet maintains a harmonious trine with the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under your celestial domain. The latter dwarf planets govern our defiant and vulnerable sides, respectively. Their positive relationship with Mars signals a keen willingness to act on these feelings and assert yourself in matters of the heart. Given Mars’ placement in Leo, these emotional matters will more than likely fall within the realm of close, platonic relationships.

Just be wary of how aggressive you are with your approach, Aries. If you burn every bridge on the way to getting what you want, then where can you go? Your right to express yourself is important. But be sure to do so with empathy.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus finally moves out of its lengthy conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries, easing conflict pertaining to emotional and financial investments. Feelings of spite are liable to soften, which, unsurprisingly, will make thinking through your current circumstances more logically and objectively much easier. Not everything is a battle for you to win, Taurus. Sometimes, all you can do is live and let live.

A coinciding square between Uranus and Mars under your sign and Leo is a cosmic reminder that this sort of passing co-existence is often easier said than done. Give yourself time to acclimate to this new mindset before writing it off as not for you. This challenging aspect offers an invaluable opportunity to get out of your comfort zone. and expand your skills and strengths. Make sure you take the chance while you have it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet spends the week moving into a powerful conjunction with Jupiter on the cusp of your celestial domain and Cancer. This celestial combination opens new doorways you might have thought were non-existent, smooths bumpy roads, and sharpens your mental clarity so that you can navigate hurdles with greater ease. Indeed, the stars pack a powerful one-two punch in this alignment. It’s up to you to find a way to utilize this energy in a way that suits your needs and wishes the best.

Luckily, the Sun’s placement in your native domain offers a helping hand. You know what you want better than anyone, Gemini. Stop waiting for someone else to say the answers that are already rolling around in your head.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon moves through Virgo and Libra this week, forming a brief but notable conjunction with Makemake retrograde under Libra closer to the weekend. This particular lunar phase can bring about a lot of conflict as it forces us to assess our progress and determine if we require a redirection or shift in perspective. Makemake retrograde’s presence in this cosmic alignment helps focus energy on areas of self-advocacy and connection with one’s environment.

When the rest of the world seems topsy-turvy, look inward for guidance. The waxing gibbous Moon’s direct opposition to the conjunction of Eris and Chiron at the end of the week reminds you that you’ve been through a lot already. You’re tougher than you think, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun spends the week in conjunction with Mercury, helping bolster our communicative and intellectual power. Your ability to express yourself will be higher than normal this week, and frankly, it’s typically pretty impressive already. With great power comes great responsibility, Leo. Remember to wield this power wisely. Saying your piece is one thing. Overstepping your boundaries in the name of controlling a narrative or interpersonal dynamic is another, more problematic issue altogether.

A coinciding square between Mars and Uranus under your domain and Taurus offers another cosmic nudge to rethink how you interact with others. Trying on a new communication style might seem awkward at first. But those around you might appreciate the change in tone and aggressiveness.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury spends the week moving into a potent conjunction with Jupiter, opening up pathways to good fortune and prosperity. This alignment takes place on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer, creating an intuitive and creative blend of air- and water-ruled energy. Now is a great time for experimenting and trying new things.

The waxing gibbous Moon also plays a prominent role in your forecast this week as it passes through your celestial domain. This lunar phase tends to bring about more conflict as it forces us to analyze our progress on our life path and determine whether we need to change things up. The sooner you identify a problem, if there is one, the sooner you can start troubleshooting, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet moves out of its potent conjunction with Eris and Chiron in Aries, easing conflict in matters of the heart and wallet. Take this breathing room where you can get it, Libra. Resist the urge to start looking for new problems to solve just because you’ve obtained some peace and quiet somewhere else in your life. Enjoy the silence. It won’t last forever. There’s no need to speed its departure along.

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet toward the end of the week, signaling a potential need for redirection or adjustment on your life path. Reconsider where and how you invest emotionally and financially. These resources are finite, Libra. Treat them with respect.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Neptune moves further into its favorable sextile with your retrograde ruling planet, Pluto, this week. This imaginative and intuitive alignment sets the stage for significant transformation on an intrinsic level. These changes are often so subtle, we don’t realize they’ve arrived until they’ve fully settled into place. As someone who prefers to have a strong sense of control over their surroundings, this transitional phase might be a bit uncomfortable for you at first. Push past these initial hesitations anyway.

Remember, Scorpio: Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is bringing in major shake-ups and redefinings of our concept of truth, freedom, and identity. Prosperity awaits you on the other side of this mountain. But you’re going to have to cross it first.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Mercury spends the week moving into a powerful conjunction with your ruling planet, Jupiter, on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer. This alignment conjures experimental energy, heightened creativity, and a potent blending of your emotional and logical halves. The cosmos is offering up one major life lesson after the other this week, Sagittarius. Your most important jobs will be to pay attention and stay out of your own way.

Jupiter maintains a harmonious trine with Haumea retrograde in Scorpio, further strengthening your connection to your inner voice. You have come this far, stargazer. There’s no need to assume you can’t handle the challenges that lie ahead of you. The stars urge you to trust yourself during this trying time.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn spends the week on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, passing through a brief but potent opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body transitions from pragmatic Virgo to mediating Libra. Your ruling planet’s placement between a water- and fire-ruled domain contributes to some feelings of being split down the middle. With so many irons in the fire and obligations to tend to, it can be hard to know where to start.

The stars urge you to look inward for this guidance. You know what needs to happen to achieve your goals. You also know what you are (and aren’t) doing to facilitate that process. Indecisiveness is merely a consequence of refusing to acknowledge what’s right in front of us, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus spends the week strengthening its challenging square with Mars under Taurus and Leo, respectively. Unfortunately, this alignment doesn’t bode great for close platonic friendships. This tense alignment signals conflict, chaos, and a healthy dose of unpredictability. As tempting as it might be to hold on even tighter to maintain some semblance of control, the stars are encouraging a more hands-off approach.

Your ruling planet also spends the week in a favorable sextile with Neptune, a planet that prioritizes intuition and sensitivity. Maybe the lesson here isn’t how you can fix a problem as soon as possible, Aquarius. Perhaps the more pressing lesson the cosmos is teaching you is how to sit with the discomfort of knowing that you can’t.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet moves further into a tense square with Jupiter, signaling an inability or unwillingness to pursue the dreams that reside in the darkest depths of your heart. This conflict can manifest in a number of ways, from external hangups to internal hesitations. No matter the case, what’s important now is that you focus on the solution, not the problem. There will never be a shortage of things over which we can lament and opine.

Even in the face of adversity and challenge, the stars encourage you to remain hopeful for the future. There are an infinite number of other possibilities you have yet to try. With odds like that, you simply don’t have time to get down in the dumps, Pisces.

