Daily Horoscope: May 14, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon flies between two positive alignments today, offering a much-needed dose of cosmic encouragement. First, a trine between the Moon in Sagittarius and Mars in Leo creates a fiery energy conducive to decisive action, especially when it comes to social situations or platonic friendships. The Moon forms the same aspect with Venus in Aries, yet another fire-dominated relationship. Passion, energy, and assertive impulses are at an all-time high. All cosmic signs point to a need to tie up loose ends, make amends, say your piece, and move on. Doing so might be easier said than done, but it’s not impossible. How will your sign fare today, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a fortuitous trine with the waning gibbous Moon under Leo and Sagittarius, creating a fire-dominant alignment that will help you take definitive action in friendships and tense social situations. Now is not the time for sweeping things under the rug, Aries. It’s time to fix these issues once and for all or, at the very least, acknowledge them.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and the waning gibbous Moon form a harmonious trine under Aries and Sagittarius, increasing passion and motivation in matters of the heart. This particular lunar phase encourages you to release what’s no longer working so that you can make room for what does. Why suffer if you don’t have to, Taurus? The stars are beckoning you out of this funk.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Mars maintain a tense square under Taurus and Leo, signaling potential ego battles in close relationships. As a natural people pleaser, you must be especially careful not to default to others’ expectations in arguments. Not only is this unfair to you, but it’s also unfair to them. This cosmic alignment is pushing you to speak your truth for everyone’s sake.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body is situated between two harmonious trines with Mars in Leo and Venus in Aries. While this fire-dominant forecast is a bit hotter than you’re typically used to, there is something to be said about giving in to your more burning passions every now and then. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its coinciding conjunction with Uranus and sextile with the conjunction of Saturn and Ceres. This cosmic alignment suggests a need to rethink how you take care of yourself, even when you feel like you don’t really need to. Don’t wait until your health is failing you to pay attention, Leo. It’s time to start enacting preventative measures.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet maintains its square with Mars, creating difficulty with expressing your true feelings and understanding the intentions of others. Ask for clarification if you need it. Over-explain yourself if you must. So many of life’s conflicts could be resolved if either party took a few seconds to clear up misunderstandings. If it’s worth worrying over, it’s worth trying to fix.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus maintains its trine with Mars, making it easier to connect with others and chase your passions without embarrassment, anxiety, or self-doubt. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Libra. The opposition between Venus and Makemake retrograde will create some friction, but there is great wisdom to be found in those stickier moments. Make sure you’re paying attention.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet’s ongoing placement in Aquarius offers a unique opportunity to explore the goals and ambitions you keep pushed to the side or locked away out of convenience, fear, or a little bit of both. Aquarius is a creative, eccentric domain. With Pluto in retrograde, the stars urge you to remain curious about yourself in times of change.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s tense square with the conjunction of Ceres and Saturn raises issues of self-care, supporting others, and familial energy. Placing boundaries with close loved ones, like relatives, is more difficult and more important than most relationships we have in life. If they deserve a place in your life, they’ll respect your wishes, Sagittarius. It’s as simple as that.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of Saturn and Ceres under Pisces continues to highlight areas of nurture and familial love that could use improvement. This cosmic alignment encourages you to enforce boundaries even when, especially when, it’s hard. The duration of a relationship doesn’t negate the need for these emotional and mental guidelines. On the contrary, these enduring bonds often benefit the most from them.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and the Sun maintain their conjunction under Taurus. Greater excitement in your home life is likely as a result. Enjoy these changes if it feels right to do so, but don’t forget the merit of stability. There is something to be said for routine and tradition, Aquarius. You can stay curious and grounded at the same time.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s sextile with Pluto retrograde lays the groundwork for developing and chasing your loftiest dreams. But be careful, Pisces. This is complex shadow work. With Pluto retrograde’s domain over the subconscious and Neptune’s tendency for trickery, it’s important that you don’t let your emotions carry you away during your pursuits. Try to keep your feet planted firmly on the ground.

