Daily Horoscope: May 2, 2025

The waxing crescent Moon forms a challenging square with Makemake retrograde under Cancer and Libra, which might make it difficult to find ways to connect with yourself and your surroundings. Burnout, stress about your body, or other alienating side effects of this alignment are likely to cause feelings of disconnect or intense stress. This seems to be further exacerbated by the same alignment between the ego-driven Sun and action-oriented Mars. Simply put, the road ahead might feel a little bumpy or foreign for a while. But it won’t last forever, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s coinciding alignments of a square with the Sun and a direct opposition to Pluto make for a particularly arduous atmosphere. Figuring out your next steps might be easier said than done during this time, Aries. As frustrating as this is, try not to let it get you down. It will pass, and the work will begin again.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction of Venus and Neptune continues. Don’t be afraid to dive deeper into the realm of emotional and spiritual healing, Taurus. Doing so is likely to reveal parts about you that are more unsavory than you realized. But the sooner you identify them, the quicker you can start rectifying the problem. Ultimately, this will turn out to be a net positive.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Jupiter move further into their flirtatious sextile, blending the former planet’s communicative power and the latter planet’s expansive energy to create an atmosphere conducive to significant personal or professional progress. You know what you want, Gemini. Now, it’s time to express those desires to others so that you can achieve them. The stars are aligning in your favor.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a brief but potent square with Makemake retrograde in your celestial domain and Libra. Consequently, the dissonance between how your life is and what you wish your life could be will be virtually impossible to avoid. These voids offer great wisdom about yourself and others if you’re brave enough to look into their shadowy depths.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon, helping reaffirm your goals and values even if a coinciding square between the Sun and Mars makes it difficult to achieve them. You can’t always control how fast the world is ready to move with you, Leo. But keep your head on straight, and the world will eventually catch up.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Jupiter ease deeper into their favorable sextile under Aries and Gemini, creating an air-and-fire alignment that has the potential to create explosive results. Your ruling planet’s communicative prowess and Jupiter’s expansive energy working together are likely to pave the way for significant professional and personal development. Prosperity awaits you, Virgo. Keep pushing forward until you find it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the waxing crescent Moon form a tense square under your celestial domain and Cancer. This alignment hints at feelings of disconnect or alienation from your own body or the outside world (or, in some cases, both). Try to carve out some time for grounding yourself. Soak in the Sun or walk barefoot in the grass. Recalibrate.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The ongoing square between Pluto and the Sun is slowly waning as the latter celestial body moves further through Taurus. Still, its effects will continue to linger for a little while longer. This alignment opens the door for personal revolution, Scorpio. It’s time to connect the version of you that you present to the world and the one that you hide away.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet is slowly starting to ease into a sextile with Mercury, which will make communication easier and more prosperous. Mental clarity will sharpen, and your overall mood is likely to improve. Enjoy this energy while it’s here without questioning it out of existence, Sagittarius. The stars encourage you to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of your labor.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing sextile between Saturn and Uranus pushes us to practice discipline and responsibility in areas of our lives that might fit outside the realm of societal or professional expectations. To-do lists are never-ending, as is the list of reasons why now “just isn’t a good time.” But sooner or later, that time will run out, Capricorn. Seize the moment.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As Uranus and Ceres’ sextile strengthens, the stars promote radical acts of self-care. If the boundaries of your self-nurture stop at what you believe others or society expect of you, then how nurturing can it really be? Don’t be afraid to dive deeper into your emotional and spiritual needs, Aquarius. Moreover, don’t be afraid to pursue them more purposefully.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction of Venus and your ruling planet, Neptune, continues. Pathways for emotional and spiritual healing remain open as a result. Remember that this process can feel more painful than rewarding at first. But once you get past this initial discomfort, tremendous prosperity and inner peace await. This alignment in fiery Aries encourages you to keep pushing forward, Pisces.

