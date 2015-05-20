Welcome to Skatopia in Meek Mill’s New Video for “Monster”

Remember going to the roller rink with your parents back in the day? They didn’t care if you were garbage at skating, or you tripped and banged your chin on the cold wooden floor of the rink. They just wanted to get out there and do some sick tricks. Which is why you should definitely get out a big bowl of popcorn and watch the new Meek Mill video for “Monster,” off his forthcoming album Dream Worth More Than the Money with them. Given the cleanness of the beat, it’s something you definitely want to get the whole crew to get down at the roller rink for.