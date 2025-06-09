Daily Horoscope: June 9, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Uranus today. This potent cosmic alignment calls for bravery, innovation, and creativity when faced with unexpected challenges and hurdles. Celestial standoffs like this one can be negative, but they’re not always. Think of it more like a balancing act. The cosmos presents ample opportunity to flex your improvisational problem-solving skills. A coinciding square between Uranus and Mars adds more friction to the forecast. It’s okay to not know what to do, stargazer. Confronting the unknown is how you learn and grow. Look at these hurdles like the cosmic blessings they are.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Uranus continues in Leo and Taurus. This alignment also coincides with a square between Mars and the waxing gibbous Moon, adding further friction and challenge to your forecast. Prepare for unexpected switch-ups and chaotic changes. As disheartening as they might be at first, try to focus on the real operative here: learning, growing, and doing better.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ ongoing square with Pluto retrograde ushers in changes to your love life and financial situation. The latter dwarf planet’s retrograde period is a transformative time in the cosmos. Now is not the time to hold on to stubborn beliefs and ideas, Taurus. Flexibility is key to making these obstacles less overwhelming and easier to manage. Keep an open mind.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury locked into conjunction with Jupiter over the weekend, bringing with it a greater sense of prosperity and good fortune. Mental clarity is at an all-time high, and the stars are seemingly backing you up. Now would be a great time to pursue your goals, take chances, and explore new ideas, hobbies, or professional endeavors. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a direct opposition to Uranus. This somewhat challenging alignment calls for bravery and courage in the face of the unknown. Uranus can be a chaotic influence, but it can also lay the groundwork for intense creativity and innovation. The answers you seek likely lie outside the box, Cancer. Try looking at your circumstances from a different angle.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars forms two challenging squares from under your celestial domain: one with Uranus and the other with the waxing gibbous Moon. All cosmic signs point to unpredictable circumstances and potential pitfalls. Finding the right words and actions to get you through these trying times will be difficult. Try to be patient with yourself as you overcome these obstacles, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s conjunction with Jupiter locked into place over the weekend. Under this fortuitous alignment, prosperity and mental, spiritual, and physical expansion increases. Now is an excellent time to go after what you want, Virgo. The stars are backing you up. Your future self will appreciate you capitalizing on this good fortune while you have it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The square between your ruling planet, Venus, and Pluto retrograde continues. Consequently, love and finances might feel a bit topsy-turvy as Pluto retrograde ushers in significant transformations and shifts in perspective. While it might be tempting to brush off these changes as superfluous or unnecessary, the stars urge you to give these ideas more of your time to marinate and develop.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a challenging square with Venus under Aquarius and Taurus. This alignment ushers in changes in love, finances, or self-esteem. Try not to let these shake-ups discourage you from pushing forward, Scorpio. Whether you like it or not, these experiences are trying to bestow invaluable wisdom upon you. The cosmos urges you to let them do it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet locks into its potent conjunction with Mercury over the weekend, bringing with it good fortune, expansion, and prosperity. The ability to alchemize dreams and ideas into actions and realities becomes sharper under this fortuitous alignment. Now would be the time to dig deep and start knocking out tiny steps that will lead you to your long-term goals.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A coinciding sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde and a square between Saturn and Jupiter signal difficult but necessary changes ahead. These shifts will likely feel worse before they start to feel better. But rest assured, Capricorn. Things will get better with time. But you will have to be patient in the meantime. Trust the process.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a challenging square with Mars under Taurus and Leo, respectively. Confusion and insecurity are likely consequences of this tense alignment. When in doubt, remember that you have a support system ready to uplift and guide you. The stars urge you to let go of your egotistical need to do everything on your own.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s simultaneous sextile with Pluto retrograde and square with Jupiter indicates directional shifts up ahead. These changes might not be ones that you would have made on your own. But when the universe deals you a hand, all you can do is play it. There is no reshuffling or second draw. Focus on what you have, not on what you’re missing.

