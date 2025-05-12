Daily Horoscope: May 12, 2025

The full flower Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio today. This is always a particularly potent phase in the lunar cycle. But in Scorpio, this event promises even greater intensity as it ushers in subconscious discovery and comprehensive transformation. Prepare for old realities to be shaken up. While new ideas and behaviors might seem alarming at first, give yourself time to acclimate. Scorpio is a notoriously misunderstood celestial domain. Intensity does not inherently equate to negativity, stargazer. Remain curious and open to trying out new things. This full Moon also creates a direct opposition to Uranus, further emphasizing the cosmic push out of our comfort zones. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The sextile between your ruling planet, Mars, and the dwarf planet Makemake retrograde continues under Leo and Libra, suggesting something about your social circle isn’t meshing with your moral code. Acknowledging this is a tough step in the healing process, but it certainly isn’t the only one. The more important question now is: what will you do about it, Aries?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The trine between Mars and your ruling planet, Venus, continues in Aries and Leo. Hitting new depths in relationships is exciting, and it’s natural to feel tempted to dive even further in an attempt to get even more satisfaction out of the connection. Enjoy the heat of this fire while still keeping an eye on how hot it’s burning, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury directly opposes Haumea retrograde in Taurus and Scorpio, respectively, signaling difficulty or unwillingness to trust or interpret your instincts. There’s nothing wrong with taking more time to make an important decision, Gemini. If you need to rely on your community or carve out time for self-reflection to reach your conclusion, then so be it. Use your resources to your advantage.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon in Scorpio opens the door for significant transformations and subconscious upheavals. Beliefs you once regarded as obvious truths might no longer seem so concrete now. While discovering this cognitive dissonance can be alarming at first, the stars urge you to explore these feelings instead of shoving them away. Letting go of these ideas is a sign of positive growth.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body directly opposes the full Moon in Scorpio, a powerful cosmic event that signals upcoming transformations and deep ideological shifts. The Sun’s standoff to the Moon coincides with its conjunction with Uranus under Taurus, another notable alignment that encourages great change. Something’s got to give, Leo, and this alignment suggests that that time is coming quickly.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury forms a challenging square with Pluto retrograde, making it difficult to accept change from within or via external sources. Take a moment to consider why this shift disaffects you so much, Virgo. Are your hesitations really rooted in the idea that this new venture isn’t worth your time? Or is your ego struggling to accept that the idea wasn’t yours?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The opposition of your ruling planet, Venus, to Makemake retrograde, a dwarf planet flying under your sign, continues. This alignment encourages you to assess how you connect with the world around you. What are you doing to maintain and uplift your community? What is your community doing to do the same for you? Both sides need to give a little to make it work.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a challenging square with Mercury in Aquarius and Taurus, indicating some friction in areas of personal growth and development. The lifelong pursuit of betterment can be daunting in scope. You’re not somehow lesser than because you don’t quite know the best way forward. But this “not knowing” can’t be the reason you quit trying altogether, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Today’s full Moon in Scorpio makes an interesting complement to your ruling planet’s ongoing placement in Gemini. Jupiter’s placement in this flexible air sign prioritizes malleability and versatility. As the full Moon ushers in these significant, overarching changes, the cosmos encourages you to stay open-minded. Don’t be afraid to let someone else lead the way for a change.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of Ceres and your ruling planet, Saturn, continues. While this alignment can be a signal to reassess how you care for others and accept help in return, this doesn’t necessarily have to look like adding something to your heaping pile of obligations. Sometimes, the best care we can give or receive is healthy and firm boundaries.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Uranus, and the Sun serves as a notable complement to the full Moon in Scorpio. The latter cosmic event helps foster subconscious discovery and personal revelations. Rebellious, innovative Uranus joining forces with the ego-driven Sun suggests an exceptional fortitude in the face of these sometimes-frightening changes. Be strong, Aquarius. You’ve got this.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As Neptune moves further into Aries, the cosmos turns up the heat in romance and imagination. Unfortunately, this also increases the risk of acting under the guise of rose-colored perceptions. Your willingness to see the best in any given person or situation is admirable, Pisces, but not always wise. The stars urge you to use a bit more discretion during this celestial period.

