Daily Horoscope: May 13, 2025

A tense square between Pluto retrograde and Mercury in Aquarius and Taurus signals upcoming challenges regarding personal growth and accountability. True evolution requires us to observe the parts of our daily lives that are holding us back or generally not working, which takes a certain level of uncomfortable vulnerability. Paired with the fleeting but powerful opposition of the nearly full waning gibbous Moon to rebellious Uranus, all cosmic signs point to hesitation and dragging feet. Try all you want, stargazer. But the cosmos’ plans usually tend to overrule our earthly desires. Practicing your adaptability is a better use of your precious time and energy than fighting the inevitable.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ two coinciding alignments point to tremendous advancements in self-love, self-image, and, in turn, your relationship with others. The sextile between your ruling planet and Makemake retrograde shifts focus toward advocating for yourself and strengthening internal environments, while the trine between Mars and Venus provides the necessary energy and passion to get the job done. Great change is on the way.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition of your ruling planet, Venus, to Makemake retrograde under Aries and Libra highlights the way some forms of self-care could be doing more harm than good. Pursuing physical and material pleasures is certainly an understandable endeavor. But chasing down satisfaction by these means alone tends to set us up for disappointment. It’s time to find contentment from within, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A challenging square between Pluto retrograde and your ruling planet, Mercury, indicates an unwillingness or inability to fully actualize positive transformations. Perhaps you’re holding onto something that the cosmos is urging you to release before you can move forward. Maybe you’re in denial that change was necessary at all. It’s time to get out of your own way, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly full waning gibbous Moon spends its final moments in direct opposition to the Sun and Uranus, highlighting the more unstable, unpredictable parts of our lives. Your ruling celestial body also forms a harmonious trine with the conjunction of Ceres and Saturn, reminding you that when the storms get rough, sometimes all we can do is hunker down until it passes.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with Uranus coinciding with its sextile with the conjunction of Ceres and Saturn makes for an interesting and somewhat chaotic cosmic forecast. Trusting your instincts is important, but so is reacting to your environment. Now is not the time for shifting into default mode, Leo. Pay attention to what’s going on around you, and then act accordingly.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Pluto retrograde fly in a challenging square under Taurus and Aquarius, signaling hesitation toward novelty and, in more severe manifestations, self-deprecating actions that stall or backtrack your progress down your life path. Be careful not to give in to your stubborn streak’s whims too often, Virgo. This hardheadedness is not always as protective as it might feel.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s direct opposition to Makemake retrograde coinciding with Venus’ trine with Mars creates an environment conducive to personal betterment, strengthened relationships, and a greater connection of your inner and outer selves. Venus’ opposition to Makemake forces us to reconsider how we advocate for ourselves outwardly, while Venus’ trine with Mars helps light the necessary internal fire to do so.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde forms a tense square with Mercury, which will make it difficult to connect mentally to pending transformations. Temptation to hold onto the past will be higher than usual. It might feel like the universe is pulling you one way while you drag your feet trying to slow it down. Remember, Scorpio: adaptability is far more useful than denial.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Eris and Chiron’s conjunction in Aries strengthens as both dwarf planets maintain a favorable sextile with your ruling planet, Jupiter. This is a time of great upheaval and reimagining of your home life. What was normal this time last year might be past its expiration date now. Accepting this new reality is the first step to acclimating to it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet passes through a brief but notable trine with the nearly full waning gibbous Moon. Saturn’s conjunction with Ceres also continues. Allow the Moon’s glow to reveal areas of nurture that could use some improvement. The stars are calling you to reassess your priorities, Capricorn. You can’t do it all. What’s the most pressing issue right now?

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conjunction of Saturn and Ceres maintains its favorable sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus, maintaining a positive energy around self-discovery and self-care. We are ever-changing beings, Aquarius. What truly fulfills your heart is likely to shift over time. The tricky part is looking out for the transitional periods, which can be confusing as we adapt to these new needs.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and Ceres’ conjunction under your celestial domain continues to present opportunities to practice emotional boundaries with yourself and others—most likely yourself, considering the coinciding sextile between your ruling planet and Pluto retrograde. A little bit of tough love can go a long way, Pisces. Don’t underestimate your ability to get in the way of your own progress.

