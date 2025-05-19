Daily Horoscope: May 19, 2025

The waning gibbous Moon faces off with Mars under Aquarius and Leo today, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to face the facts and accept the hand that the cosmos has dealt you. As tempting as it might be to resist fate, to say the effort is futile would be an understatement, stargazer. This cosmic alignment is a reminder that there is always progress to be made, even if that means pursuing a type of growth that’s different from what we anticipated or wanted. A coinciding sextile between the Moon and Venus in Aries reinforces the goal of creating worthwhile emotional and financial investments. The tricky part will be accepting what these look like in whatever shape, size, or form they manifest as.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon in Aquarius, signaling a strong chance that you’re standing in the way of your own progress. The stars are illuminating a path in front of you, Aries. You can close your eyes to their directions all you want, but the guidance will remain the same. Trust the process.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A sextile between Venus and the waning gibbous Moon encourages a release and acceptance of ending chapters in the name of emotional or financial growth further down the road. What once felt like a worthwhile investment might no longer feel the same way now. That’s okay, Taurus. Change isn’t your strong suit. But this alignment is a reminder that, nonetheless, change is unavoidable.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The final days of the square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, continue to put a damper on communication and understanding. Just because you want something to be true doesn’t mean it will be, no matter how badly you wish it to be so. Finding ways to accept reality for what it is is a far more efficient use of your time.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon directly opposes Mars in Leo, signaling an inability or unwillingness to let go, close chapters, and move on. Given Mars’ placement in Leo, it’s likely that these challenges will center around your social life and close relationships. The stars urge you to listen when someone tells you who they truly are, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun maintains its conjunction with Uranus as it transitions from Taurus to Gemini. Adaptability and versatility are key today, Leo. The stars will be throwing a few curveballs your way. And while you can’t control the pitch, you can control how you react to it. Therein lies your responsibility. Despite what your ego says, that’s where the obligation ends.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

In the final days of the square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, it will be tempting to put a quick end to conflict by speaking your mind, no matter the consequences. Be wary of giving in to this short-term satisfaction. The cost is often long-term friction, unease, and other additional hurdles you wouldn’t have had otherwise. Proceed cautiously, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The favorable sextile between the waning gibbous Moon and your ruling planet, Venus, under Aquarius and Aries helps open the mind and spirit to new ideas and perspectives. Allow this information to come to you without judgment or jumping to conclusions, Libra. Not everything needs an immediate verdict. A moment’s consideration can save you from having to backtrack in the future.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The favorable sextile between the conjunction of Neptune and Ceres and your retrograde ruling planet, Pluto, continues to prioritize paying close attention to your feelings and acting based on that analysis, not despite it. The impenetrable armor you’ve built around your innermost wants and wishes is hurting you in the long run, Scorpio. Allow yourself to be free from it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s placement in Gemini is a promising start to the latter sign’s celestial season. Your ruling planet’s presence in this domain offers prosperity and good fortune in exchange for malleability and adaptability. You can’t bend the cosmos to your will, Sagittarius. But you can learn to be flexible enough to work around it. Don’t latch too tightly to your beliefs today.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Jupiter’s ongoing square signals a potential string of bad luck or stressful situations. Try not to look at this as a cosmic punishment, no matter how tempting it might be to do so. A small shift in perspective, like viewing these hurdles as opportunities to grow and improve upon yourself, can make a world of difference, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waning gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Mars under your celestial domain and Leo, signaling a disconnect between who you want others to perceive you to be and the person you truly are on the inside. Wanting to make a good reputation is a natural instinct. But you’re missing out on opportunities for people to love your authentic self.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The square between your ruling planet, Pluto, and Haumea retrograde coinciding with a sextile between the former celestial body and Neptune signals a cosmic prioritization of dreams and imagination. Be wary of how convincing fear and anxiety can be in convincing us not to pursue what makes us truly happy, Pisces. You owe it to yourself to ignore these unfounded hesitations.

