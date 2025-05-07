Daily Horoscope: May 7, 2025

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with the Sun in Virgo and Taurus, offering a grounding, stabilizing spirit to offset some of the more chaotic energy coming from the ongoing conjunction of Mercury, Eris, and Chiron under fiery Aries. These coinciding alignments serve as a cosmic green light to listen to your emotions and allow them to guide you forward. The combination of Mercury, Eris, and Chiron offers greater mental clarity in matters of rebellion and emotional healing. Identifying problems is a good start, but the more important work comes after. The trine between the Sun and Moon encourages you to tie up loose ends, open new chapters, and honor your feelings.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing trine between Venus and your ruling planet, Mars, acts as a motivating complement to the coinciding trine between the Sun and waxing gibbous Moon. Releasing inhibitions, taking leaps of faith, and putting yourself out there all require incredible courage. Cut yourself and the butterflies in your stomach some slack. Celebrate the brave spirit that’s gotten you this far, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Sun and Uranus move deeper into a potent conjunction under your celestial domain, increasing feelings of innovation, positive rebellion, and creativity. Under this alignment, the stars push you to push back against the status quo. If there’s anyone strong enough to push through a stubborn roadblock, it would be you, Taurus. Have faith in your abilities and instincts.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction of Mercury, Eris, and Chiron continues in Aries. Eris and Chiron can have somewhat complex effects on our lives as they push us to entertain the more emotional parts of ourselves, but Mercury’s placement in the mix is a promising push in the right direction. Leading with love doesn’t always make logical sense. Enjoy the rare times that it does.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon and the Sun form a harmonious trine with Virgo and Taurus, creating an Earth-dominant alignment that prioritizes progress over sentimentality. Now is an ideal time for tying up loose ends, closing chapters to make room for new ones, and allowing yourself to walk away from relationships that have passed their expiration date for your sake and theirs.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Taurus and Virgo, creating an Earth-dominant forecast that leans more toward stability and familiarity than you’re typically used to. Moving at a fast pace might fall in line with your flair for the dramatic, but it’s not always a sustainable approach. Try a slower pace for size.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waxing gibbous Moon and the Sun form a trine under your celestial domain and Taurus, creating an alignment rooted in your ruling element. This positive aspect creates stability, increases perseverance, and helps you look at your current circumstances from an objective, logical standpoint. You know the best way forward, Virgo. All you have to do is take the first step.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Pluto’s favorable sextile indicates significant transformations in matters of the heart and wallet. The positive energy between these two celestial bodies is a good sign, hinting that these changes will ultimately be for the better. Try not to get in your own way while these shifts are taking place, Libra. Chasing after control can make it even harder to obtain.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet’s positive sextile with Venus under Aquarius and Aries creates a potentially explosive alignment conducive to making major headway in your romantic or financial endeavors. Keeping up with these intimate aspects of life can be difficult. Give yourself some grace, Scorpio. You’ve already come a long way. Now, the stars are urging you to keep going.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between Jupiter and the conjunction of Mercury, Eris, and Chiron continues. This is an overwhelmingly positive, albeit tumultuous, alignment. Indeed, the stars are aligning in your favor, Sagittarius. Significant healing and the opportunity to blaze a new trail await. Keeping an open heart and mind will make navigating this metamorphosis more thrilling than overwhelming.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As Saturn and Ceres’ conjunction strengths under Pisces, the stars maintain a steady reminder that taking care of yourself is just as much of a regular commitment as upholding your other responsibilities. One short spurt of self-care simply won’t cut it, Capricorn. It’s time to start working this type of nurturing into your regular schedule. It’ll get easier with time.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet moves further into its conjunction with the Sun under Taurus, inviting you to rethink norms and traditions in your home life. Just because a routine used to work for you doesn’t necessarily mean it still does today. Occasionally analyzing these habits can save you from a lot more headache further down the road. Your future self will appreciate it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As Neptune moves further into Aries, the energy and motivation to pursue your loftiest dreams and ambitions will increase. Chase this energy while it’s here, but do so cautiously. Your ruling planet is notorious for romanticizing your surroundings until they’re unrecognizable from reality. There is a way to appreciate the beauty of your surroundings without ignoring obvious red flags.

Pisces monthly horoscope

