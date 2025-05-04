Weekly Horoscope: May 4-10

This week ushers in a potent conjunction of Mercury, Chiron, and Eris as the first planet passes further through Aries. The latter two dwarf planets influence our vulnerable and rebellious urges, respectively. With communicative Mercury in the mix, fully understanding your intentions will be easier than usual. Take some time to observe your internal and external environment this week, stargazer. Chances to understand ourselves more clearly are priceless opportunities. Be careful not to waste yours.

Another notable alignment comes later in the week when the waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes Neptune, Saturn, and Ceres on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Following through with your goals might become more difficult as a result. Again, look to Mercury to help you see that your intuition is trying to speak to you for a good reason.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling celestial body begins the week in a brief conjunction with the first-quarter Moon, helping catalyze your progress as this lunar phase urges you to take action toward your goals and dreams. It’s time to act on those thoughts you’ve been mulling over, Aries, whether that means letting them go or finally going after what you want. Either option is better than festering in a stagnant state.

By the end of the week, Mars forms a fortuitous trine with Venus, turning up the heat and increasing passions of all forms. Enjoy this energy while it’s here without questioning it out of your life altogether. The stars offer an encouraging reminder that feeling good can be a worthy and noble pursuit.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet breaks its conjunction with Neptune early in the week, falling into a harmonious trine with fiery Mars in Leo by the weekend. With Venus in Aries, this will be a particularly hot alignment that encourages greater romance, passion, and assertiveness. As someone with an all-or-nothing type of personality, you might find yourself leaning toward the “all” side this week.

In some cases, this energy can be beneficial in accomplishing goals and strengthening relationships. But be wary of giving in to too many short-term satisfactions, Taurus. Don’t lose sight of the long game just because there’s something sparkly and attractive in front of you right now. Your future self will appreciate the long-lasting, delayed gratification much more.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury passes through a conjunction with two dwarf planets, Eris and Chiron, as it moves further through Aries. Eris and Chiron’s placement in Aries turns up the heat on both our rebellious and vulnerable streaks, creating greater emotional tension but also expanding the possibility of learning more about our true desires and intentions. Communicative Mercury will help put a logical explanation to some of our more opaque emotional urges.

This conjunction also forms a sextile with Jupiter, which continues to fly in your celestial domain, further emphasizing this alignment’s effect on your day-to-day life. Overall, this is an incredibly positive forecast. Get ready to feel big feelings, Gemini. Rest assured knowing you are well-equipped to handle their size.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body begins the week in a brief but potent conjunction with Mars in Leo, highlighting a way forward in social interactions that may or may not align with what you had hoped. As tempting as it might be to ignore cosmic cues and continue on your own path, the cosmos has a way of redirecting your journey to fit its fateful roadmap no matter what you do to try and stop it.

Learning to go with the flow and to accept life as it comes is an ongoing experience, Cancer. A direct opposition between the Moon and Neptune, Saturn, and Ceres later in the week suggests some difficulties practicing emotional discipline and setting boundaries. Stand firm, stargazer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun slowly moves into a conjunction with Uranus throughout the week, increasing the urge to break societal norms and march to the beat of your own drum. Innovation and excitement abound. Take time to nurture your curious spirit this week, following passions and exploring new ideas, hobbies, or interests. Given this conjunction’s placement in Taurus, it’s likely that these novel experiences will center around the home and material or physical comforts.

Your ruling celestial body also forms a fortuitous trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Taurus and Virgo, creating a grounding, Earth-dominant alignment that helps highlight stubborn parts of yourself that could use some much-needed change. Don’t be so quick to brush off this transition, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moves into a potent conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries this week, helping to sharpen mental clarity in highly emotional situations. Eris governs our rebellious side, while Chiron holds more influence over our vulnerable tendencies. With your communicative ruling planet in the mix, it will be easier to see the root causes of these issues, allowing you to navigate them more gracefully.

Midweek, the Sun and waxing gibbous Moon form a harmonious trine under Taurus and your celestial domain, creating an Earth-dominant alignment that will assist in grounding and stabilization. Sometimes, you have to get through a thunderstorm before you can see the rainbow, so to speak. Hold fast, Virgo. The road will level out ahead soon enough.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus moves out of its conjunction with Neptune as it progresses further into Aries, landing in a fortuitous trine with Mars by the end of the week. Venus’ placement in Aries and Mars’ placement in Leo creates a fiery alignment that increases passion and assertive energy. This will be an especially good time for rekindling relationships and old hobbies and interests. Under this alignment, the stars encourage you to chase after what uplifts your heart.

Your ruling planet also spends the beginning of the week in a favorable sextile with Pluto, further emphasizing the potential for positive change. The stars are aligning in your favor, Libra. Be careful not to waste this prime cosmic energy while it’s here.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and the first-quarter Moon form a direct opposition at the start of the week, strengthening the connection between your subconscious desires and conscious actions. Although this alignment doesn’t last very long, it does serve as a notable set-up to the sextile between your ruling planet and Venus that locks into place midweek. Prepare for changes in love or finances. The positive alignment of this aspect suggests it will be for the better.

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Pluto later in the week, offering a helpful boost of good cosmic energy under a lunar phase prone to conflict and friction. In order to experience that positive change the stars promise, you must let some things go, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron’s sextile continues this week. The latter combination will be joined by communicative Mercury midweek, boosting mental clarity in the face of emotional tension as Eris’ rebellious and Chiron’s vulnerable influences join forces. This is a time to break free from expectations, both the ones you’ve placed on yourself and the ones others have established for you. The stars urge you to use your past as a guiding force forward.

Your ruling planet ends the week in a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon, signaling prosperity and success awaiting under the coming full Moon. Pay close attention to your internal cues this week, Sagittarius. If something feels off, then take a closer look.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn strengthens its conjunction with Ceres this week, encouraging the placement and enforcement of self-preserving boundaries. In a perfect world, others would look out for you the way they look out for themselves (or how you look out for them). But a perfect world this is not, and unfortunately, you can’t rely on others to advocate for you, Capricorn. That responsibility is yours to bear.

While this might seem disheartening at times, this is actually a cosmic blessing. Wouldn’t you rather have someone who knows the ins and outs of your desires and dreams to be the voice that stands up for you? No one knows these aspirations better than you. Indeed, you’re the best person for the job.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet slowly eases into a conjunction with the Sun under Taurus this week, pushing you to break free from the mold and start forging your own path. The ego-driven Sun joining forces with rebellious Uranus has the potential to be explosive in a good or troublesome way, depending on how you choose to wield this energy. Proceed courageously, but try to do so wisely, too.

Uranus also locks into a favorable sextile with a conjunction of Saturn and Ceres toward the end of the week, expanding the possibilities of what it looks like to take care of yourself with discipline and determination. It’s time to prioritize your wellness as much as your success, Aquarius. The former informs the latter.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet moves further into a positive sextile with Pluto, deepening spiritual awareness and promoting significant internal healing. Going through this process might feel uncomfortable before it feels good, but that’s to be expected. Trust the process, Pisces. Don’t let the initial discomfort deter you from going down this path. Your future self will be grateful for your perseverance.

Just before the weekend, the waxing gibbous Moon directly opposes Neptune, heightening tension under a lunar phase already prone to conflict. If you want to get to the next level of personal growth, this alignment suggests you’ll need to release some of the emotional and mental anchors that are weighing you down. Stop volunteering your shoulders to be unnecessarily burdened.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.