Weekly Horoscope: June 15-21

Mars crosses into Virgo this week, helping fire up our pragmatic side and assertive nature in matters of business, responsibility, and diligence. Mercury, meanwhile, spends the week in Cancer, helping sharpen clarity around emotions and the more shadowy, harder to decipher aspects of our lives. Together, these two planetary placements can help put our actions where our mouths are, so to speak. Now is a time for digging deep into your emotional state and translating that into tangible action.

This week also marks the start of Cancer season, a cosmic period that prioritizes reflection, intuition, and feeling. Cancer can get a bad rap for being a little bit of a sap. But frankly, wearing your heart on your sleeve isn’t always a bad thing, stargazer. In a world that seems to gravitate toward the cold and callous, being warm and vulnerable can be one of the greatest acts of healthy defiance we can make.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet crosses into Virgo this week, helping connect your sense of internal pragmatism with external action. You know what you want, and you have a general sense of how to get it. Connecting the two takes time, patience, and endurance. And luckily, you have all three. A coinciding sextile between Mars and Jupiter is further proof that the stars are backing you up this week, Aries. Use it to your advantage.

Mars also forms a favorable sextile with Haumea retrograde, strengthening the connection between your conscious and subconscious minds. A square between Mars and Uranus presents potential changes, namely in unpredictability and chaos. But whatever obstacles might appear along your path, you are well-prepared to tackle them.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, spends the week in your celestial domain, reinforcing concepts of home life, comfort, and materialism. Now would be a good time to narrow your emotional and financial investments. Focus on what’s really, truly important to you rather than casting such a wide net. As tempting as it might be to try and do everything all at once, that simply isn’t a sustainable approach to getting things done, Taurus.

Venus passes through a sextile with Mercury early in the week, although the latter planet’s quick movement breaks up this positive aspect by the weekend. In any case, the sextile holds potential to point you in the right direction, investment-wise. Make sure you’re honest with yourself.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As the Sun transitions out of your celestial domain and into Cancer, your ruling planet also moves into the nearby water-dominated sign. Mercury in Cancer helps connect our mental and emotional sides. Your desire to please everybody and adapt to any and all situations, even when it’s to your detriment, can make true resolution feel nearly impossible. How can you ever get closure if you’re never honest with yourself?

The stars offer plenty of opportunities to practice this kind of radical truth-telling this week, Gemini. The right people won’t have a problem with what you have to say if you’re speaking from the heart. And if they do, perhaps it’s time to reevaluate those relationships (or your message).

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Happy Cancer season, stargazer! As the Sun transitions into your celestial domain, the cosmos shifts to a more sentimental, intuitive mindset. Cancer season is a time for connecting to your innermost feelings, from the good to the bad and everything in between. Now’s the time for being proud of wearing your heart on your sleeve. Vulnerability isn’t a weakness. It’s a true strength. Treat it as such, Cancer.

Your cosmic season begins with Mercury under your sign, helping to sharpen your intellectual understanding of your feelings. When the minutiae of your present circumstances becomes too much, start paring back the minor details. Keep your eyes locked on the root issues at play. Everything else is just a distraction.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body moves from Gemini to Cancer this week as the start of a new cosmic season begins. This transition coincides with a conjunction of Jupiter, which is a promising cosmic alignment that ushers in prosperity, abundance, and expansion. Indeed, the Sun and Jupiter is a potent push in the right direction. Make sure you’re taking advantage of it.

The Sun also spends the week in a harmonious trine with Haumea retrograde, which provides even more good cosmic energy. All signs point to a greater sense of purpose and drive, Leo. The stars are urging you to follow your dreams and start going after what it is that will make your heart, mind, and spirit happy.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your cosmic forecast features two somewhat unusual (for you) planetary placements. First, your ruling planet, Mercury, spends the week in Cancer, a water-dominant sign that is typically more sensitive and intuitive than your logical, pragmatic self would prefer. Mars also plays a notable role in your forecast as it transitions into your celestial domain.

Mars’ placement under your sign will help increase your energy and drive as you go after what it is that you want. Meanwhile, Mercury in Cancer will help figure out what “it” really is. Ambition without a clear goal is a recipe for burnout and disappointment. You have to know what you’re fighting for, Virgo. Otherwise, why would you bother fighting at all?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet spends the week traversing through Taurus, directing our emotional and financial focus on security, stability, and comfort. Now would be a fantastic time to reassess your investments in these areas of life. What pursuits, relationships, and other endeavors are uplifting you? Which ones seem like they’re draining you? The stars urge you to start paying closer attention to how you divvy out your finite resources.

A brief but potent sextile between Venus and Mercury early in the week will provide some much-needed clarity, helping bridge the gap between your sentimental and logical side. If there was anyone in the Zodiac capable of striking this delicate balance, it would absolutely be you, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The tense square between Venus and your retrograde ruling planet finally breaks apart as the former planet moves further into Taurus. This transition will help ease friction in areas of love, finances, and self-esteem. Changes of the past few weeks have understandably been a little frightening. But things seem to be leveling out now. All it took was some time. Your patience will be rewarded soon enough, Scorpio.

Pluto retrograde also maintains a shy but harmonious trine with Uranus, the latter of which resides on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini. Unpredictability is abundant. Chaos is likely imminent. But through it all, your keen sense of power flow and dynamics will help soften even the bumpiest of roads ahead.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter spends the week moving further into a positive sextile with Mars. This promising alignment helps alchemize thoughts into action. With your ruling planet’s domain over abundance and prosperity working in tandem with aggressive and assertive Mars, personal and professional developments become more likely. The stars urge you to employ your special skills of turning ideas into tangible realities this week.

Of course, this will come with its fair share of challenges. A coinciding square between Jupiter and a conjunction of Saturn and Neptune indicates potential conflict in areas of imagination and discipline. Remember to hone in your pursuits, Sagittarius. Narrowing your efforts will help make your energy more effective overall. Stay focused, stay sharp, and make sure you’re patient.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The most notable alignment in your cosmic forecast occurs toward the end of the week as the waning crescent Moon joins the conjunction of Neptune and your ruling planet, Saturn, under Aries. This particular lunar phase encourages us to move toward a more restful, restorative phase. It’s a time for tying up loose ends, accepting the kind of closure that the cosmos has presented you, and finishing chapters.

In conjunction with Saturn and Neptune, listening to and diligently honoring your intuition might be a little more difficult. Try not to twist yourself into too many mental pretzels this week, Capricorn. Your ability to think things through is virtually unmatched. But it can also lead to overthinking and complicating things unnecessarily.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, spends the week in a tense square with Mars. This cosmic alignment indicates potential struggles ahead. But it’s nothing you can’t handle, Aquarius. When you come across these roadblocks that seem impassable, start looking on either side of you toward your support system. You have more tools at your disposal than you realize. However, utilizing them requires you to remain vulnerable to the idea that you can’t do everything on your own like your ego would like you to believe.

As tempting as it might be to give up on a certain pursuit because it seems like nothing is going the way you want it to, the stars urge you to be more patient. You have time.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The most notable event in your cosmic forecast occurs toward the end of the week as the waning crescent Moon moves into conjunction with the conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Neptune. This lunar phase calls for release of old behaviors, ideas, and even relationships that are no longer serving you the way they once did (if they ever did in the first place). With Saturn in the mix, this should technically help promote diligence and responsibility. Emphasis on technically.

Unfortunately, the paradox of Neptune and Saturn’s conjunction continues into this week. You might feel torn between stretching your imagination and limiting yourselves to the confines of what’s realistic and attainable. This is a delicate balance to maintain, Pisces. Give yourself space to try.

