Daily Horoscope: April 14, 2025

The final moments of Venus retrograde are marked by a conjunction of our planetary neighbor and Saturn flying alongside a conjunction of Neptune and Mercury. Friction can be a sign of growth, stargazer. Chasing your goals might seem like an overwhelming challenge right now. But eventually, this experience will strengthen you, and the weight of these burdens will ease. A fortuitous trine between the Neptune-Mercury conjunction and Mars adds some oomph behind this already potent alignment. The Sun’s strengthening opposition to Haumea retrograde in Scorpio signals impending indecisiveness or self-doubt. You might have to move forward without having a full lay of the land. The stars urge you further along your path.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet’s harmonious trine with the conjunction of Neptune and Mercury lends itself to chasing your goals and turning dreams into reality. Brainstorming is a big part of the process. But it isn’t the only part. Even small steps can make a meaningful difference. The stars urge you to start chipping away at this progress one chunk at a time.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The final moments of your ruling planet’s retrograde period will be spent in conjunction with Saturn under Pisces. As Venus transitions back into its direct orbit, matters of the heart and wallet become less cloudy. Self-esteem might also improve as your sense of self re-stabilizes. The effects won’t happen overnight. But you’re well on your way to solid ground, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Neptune move further into their conjunction as both planets form a fortuitous trine with Mars. This planetary alignment indicates greater motivation, broader imagination, and sharper mental clarity. A potent combination like this has the potential to act as a catalyst, moving you further down your life path and closer toward your loftiest goals. Use this to your advantage.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full waning gibbous Moon moves through Scorpio today, passing through a brief but powerful conjunction with Hauma retrograde. While the latter dwarf planet moves deeper into its opposition to the Sun, the Moon’s fleeting presence helps sharpen emotional awareness and decrease uncertainty. Use your heart as your guide, Cancer. You’re more equipped to navigate this than you think.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body moves further into a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde in Scorpio. Although the Sun’s placement in a fellow fire sign, Aries, helps strengthen your sense of self, the celestial standoff to instinctual Haumea suggests that Aries might be flaring up the more challenging parts of your personality. Resist the urge to give in to these toxic behaviors.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Neptune conjoin on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, both forming a harmonious trine with Mars in Cancer. This is an incredibly powerful alignment, Virgo. These celestial energies combined create a motivational force for turning dreams into reality. Make sure you capitalize on this catalytic force while it’s here. It will fade faster with complacency.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus spends its final moments of its retrograde period in conjunction with Saturn under Pisces. Your ruling planet’s regressive phase has raised a lot of questions surrounding how you treat yourself, the relationships in your life, and financial stability. Saturn’s presence indicates a need to establish boundaries based on the revelations presented by Venus. Use these experiences to better yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A nearly waning gibbous Moon passes through a conjunction of Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain. The latter dwarf planet is moving further into an opposition to the Sun, creating self-doubt and muddying the waters. Use the Moon’s emotive power to take stock of your values and ambitions. Take stock of your surroundings while your vision’s still clear.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Ceres and Jupiter maintain their challenging square under Pisces and Gemini. These water- and air-ruled domains encourage a more intuitive approach than you’re typically used to. As tempting as it might be to sprint ahead at full speed, the cosmos suggests there’s more to the path in front of you than you realize. A moment’s pause can make all the difference.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, remains in conjunction with Venus as the latter planet transitions out of its retrograde period. As you embark on this celestial shift, take some time to reflect on what the past few weeks’ experiences have taught you. What’s the point of going through these struggles if you don’t glean all the wisdom and strength you can from them?

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Neptune, flying on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, forms a favorable sextile with Pluto under your celestial domain. Both planets influence our connections to our intuition and subconscious perspectives. Answers you seek might be hiding a little deeper than you think. Don’t be afraid to knock on a closed door if it calls to you, Aquarius. Follow your gut.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The cosmic traffic jam happening under your sign will stick around for a little while longer, with Neptune and Mercury being the first planets to leave your domain and enter Aries. A square between Ceres in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini highlights a need to reassess how you nurture and receive care in return. It’s a busy time. Give yourself a break.

