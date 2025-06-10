Daily Horoscope: June 10, 2025

As the Moon prepares for its fullest, strongest phase in Sagittarius tomorrow, it forms a harmonious trine with Ceres. This cosmic alignment facilitates self-care, support, and nurture. The waxing Moon heightens emotional clarity, making it easier to determine what you need to feel safe, stable, and secure. Lean into these pursuits, stargazer. A coinciding trine between Mars and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron further emphasizes the need to heal and take care of yourself, even if that means going against the grain of societal or interpersonal expectations. At the end of the day, you have to look out for yourself.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the square between Mars and Uranus continues, your eagerness or willingness to deal with unpredictability decreases. Allow the fortuitous trine between your ruling planet and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron to redirect your focus, Aries. When the rest of the world goes topsy-turvy, sometimes the best thing you can do is hunker down and take care of yourself.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Mars hold their square under your celestial domain and Leo, hinting at shake-ups in friendships and social status. As disheartening as these changes can feel in the moment, keep pushing forward. These parts of your life have shifted in the past, and you managed to survive. The stars offer a gentle reminder that this time is no different.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Sun forms two favorable sextiles from under your sign. Its sextile with Mars in Leo helps re-energize your social battery. Meanwhile, the sextile between the Sun and the conjunction of Chiron and Eris puts aspects of self-advocacy and healing at the front of mind. Now might be a good time to tie up loose ends and get closure.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly full waxing gibbous Moon forms a fortuitous trine with Ceres, helping steer you toward a more restorative and supportive place, emotionally and mentally speaking. The cosmos urges you to take care of yourself the way you’re so willing to care for others. Stop waiting for someone else to take up the cause, and be your own best advocate.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms two coinciding sextiles from its placement in Gemini: one with Mars in your celestial domain and the other with a conjunction of Eris and Chiron in Aries. This fire-dominant forecast is generally positive, although not indicative of significant action or change. Even if speaking your mind doesn’t automatically get the results you wanted, at least you’ll know you tried.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and a conjunction of Neptune and Saturn in Aries makes it difficult to separate fact from fiction. Be wary of believing stories and ideologies without giving them a closer look first. In today’s world of misguidance and misinformation, it’s more imperative than ever that you do your due diligence in fact-checking thoroughly, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with Mercury, which serves as a beneficial complement to the more challenging square between Venus and Pluto retrograde. Changes are coming, whether you’re ready for them or not. Mercury’s positive relationship to your ruling planet helps navigate these shifts more deftly. Uncharted territory is understandably worrisome. But it’s nothing you can’t handle, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and Mercury form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Cancer. This potent cosmic alignment increases your emotional sensitivity, which will be especially useful for dealing with conflict in the coming days. Why wait for someone else to take the lead when you can do it yourself, Scorpio? At least then, you’ll know it’s being done well.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the conjunction of Chiron and Eris under Aries signals conflict in areas of self-healing and discovery. If you keep pretending like the past never happened to you, then you are liable to repeat your same mistakes. Acknowledging these setbacks will be painful. But it’s also incredibly beneficial in growing wiser and stronger.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing conjunction of Neptune and your ruling planet, Saturn, might make it more difficult to capitalize on the upcoming full Moon’s energy in Sagittarius. This celestial combination invites you to find a better balance between your “dreamer” and “realist” sides. You don’t necessarily need to limit your options. But thoughtfully narrowing them down might not be a bad idea, either.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The square between Pluto retrograde and Venus continues under your sign and Taurus. Consequently, financial and emotional well-being might feel at risk. Focus on what these trials are teaching you. As much as it might feel like the cosmos is punishing you, this could be a blessing in disguise, and you don’t even realize it. Have faith, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Saturn is making it difficult to determine which parts of yourself to honor: the dreamer or the worker. This celestial combination poses an important question. Why not both? As we prepare for the full Moon in Sagittarius, now would be a great time to start shooting for the stars, Pisces. You can adjust your expectations later.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.