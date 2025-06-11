Daily Horoscope: June 11, 2025

Today’s full Moon in Sagittarius sets the stage for chasing dreams, accomplishing goals, and making headway on larger, long-term endeavors. With the Sun shining off the lunar surface from Gemini, the ego is flexible and open to new ideas and creative problem-solving. The mountains standing before you will look a little overwhelming at first, stargazer. Be patient with yourself as you let the butterflies in your stomach pass. A little bit of nerves is a sign that you care, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Now is a time to take chances and pursue what makes you happy.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under your sign continues. This cosmic alignment promotes emotional healing and personal rebellion. Going against the status quo is sometimes the greatest form of self-care you can give yourself, Aries. You have to do what works best for you without worrying about what other people might think.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Mercury maintain their favorable sextile in your celestial domain and Cancer, respectively, helping you hone in on what you need to feel comfortable, supported, and happy. Mental clarity will be especially high today, helping you navigate emotional and financial investments more wisely and thoughtfully. After all, who would be better to invest in your future than you, Taurus?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A coinciding square between Mercury and Ceres and a sextile between Mercury and Venus suggests it might be time to revisit what you’re investing in emotionally and financially. What seemed like a good idea at the time could no longer be the case. But if you continue to ignore the red flags, things are liable to get even more challenging.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The full Moon in Sagittarius reorients our focus on long-term goals and aspirations. With the Sun reflecting onto your ruling celestial body from Gemini, your ego will also be more open to new ideas and approaches to success. This is an incredibly potent time in the cosmos, Cancer. The stars urge you to use this energy to your advantage.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun faces off with the full Moon under Gemini and Sagittarius, creating a potentially explosive alignment conducive to dream-chasing, goal-crushing, and getting work done. You’ve never been afraid of a hustle, and right now, the cosmos is providing ample opportunity to prove just how hard of a worker you are. Stay strong, Leo. You’ve got this.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet forms two potent alignments from under Cancer today: a sextile with Venus and a more challenging square with Ceres. All cosmic signs point to reevaluating what you’re putting your time, energy, and emotions into romantically and financially speaking. It’s always easier to see the pitfalls in others’ actions versus our own, Virgo. Don’t forget to look within.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ongoing sextile between Mercury and your ruling planet, Venus, serves as a notable complement to today’s full Moon in Sagittarius. Emotional and financial clarity will be higher than usual, helping illuminate the path to your long-term goals and ambitions. The work you put in today makes a massive difference in the outcome of tomorrow, Libra. Start looking further ahead.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, moves further into a harmonious trine with Uranus, major transitions in your life become easier to stomach. Don’t underestimate the power of taking a little while longer to acclimate, Scorpio. Perhaps the problem isn’t that these changes are unsavory or unnecessary; it’s that you’re being too impatient while you wait for their positive effects to kick in.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter moves further into a tense square with Makemake retrograde, creating friction in areas of self-advocacy and connection to your environment. You have to start accepting your need to rely on those around you, Sagittarius. Otherwise, you’re liable to stay in a vicious cycle of burnout and disappointment. Start accepting the help you’re so quick to hand out to those around you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The square between your ruling planet’s conjunction with Neptune and Mercury under Aries and Cancer continues to pull you between fire- and water-dominant tendencies. Saturn and Neptune’s conjunction is calling you to find a better balance between your imaginative and aspirational sides. Considering its tense square to Mercury, this task might feel more difficult today than others. Be patient, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Mars maintain their challenging square under Taurus and Leo. Consequently, navigating unpredictable circumstances will be more cumbersome than usual. You have more time than you think, Aquarius. The stars warn against rushing yourself into a poor, hasty decision. Take some time to weigh your options thoroughly before making a final call. Your future self will be grateful you did.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and Saturn’s favorable sextile with Pluto retrograde continues under Aries and Aquarius. While not the smoothest cosmic alignment, it makes for a generally positive forecast. Allow the shifts Pluto retrograde ushers in to settle in on their own time. The faster you accept you can’t control everything, the less stressful everything will seem. Let the cosmos do its thing.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.