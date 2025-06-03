Daily Horoscope: June 3, 2025

The first-quarter Moon forms a tense square with the Sun under Virgo and Gemini, creating an earth-versus-air energy that plays tug-of-war between our grounded and lofty sensibilities. The Sun’s placement in Gemini suggests a desire to experiment, explore, and adapt. Meanwhile, the Moon’s first-quarter phase in Virgo calls us to ground ourselves in reality. Ambition without purpose is a recipe for disappointment, stargazer. You don’t bake a cake by pulling random ingredients out of the fridge and hoping for the best. You follow a recipe. The stars urge you to figure out what your recipe looks like and start following it more closely.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ harmonious trine with the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under your sign is a promising albeit testy cosmic sign. The latter dwarf planets raise issues of past hurt or mistakes, which can always sting a bit. But their positive relationship with your ruling planet suggests you’re ready to act on these negative feelings and turn them into something positive.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ favorable sextile with Jupiter under Aries and Gemini points to greater expansion and prosperity in matters of the heart and wallet. It’s time to start going after what your heart truly wants, Taurus. You owe it to yourself to honor these desires even if they don’t fall perfectly in line with your pragmatic work schedule. Work on joy for once.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet forms a tense square with the first-quarter Moon under your celestial domain and Virgo, respectively. Your airy tendencies clashing against Virgo’s grounded Earth-ruled energy is bound to make things feel a bit unstable and rocky. Hold on fast, and remember that this discomfort won’t last forever. You just have to survive the storm, you don’t have to make it disappear altogether.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The first-quarter Moon forms a challenging square with the Sun under Virgo and Gemini, suggesting conflict between the parts of ourselves that want to explore and the parts of ourselves that crave stability. This lunar phase invites bravery and courage. The stars urge you to step outside of your comfort zone and stay there. See what you can learn there.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body and the first-quarter Moon form an arduous square under Gemini and Virgo. Consequently, you might feel pulled in two different directions: the part of you that wants to be airy and free and the part of you that needs purpose and stability. There is merit to both approaches to life. The stars urge you to find balance.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The first-quarter Moon passes through your celestial domain today, promoting bravery, courage, and fastidiousness. As the Moon waxes closer to a full Moon, emotions will grow increasingly more intense. The stars urge you not to let these feelings get the best of you. And on the flipside of that coin, you mustn’t ignore them altogether. Find a happy medium, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus holds its positive sextile with Jupiter, signaling prosperous changes in relationships or finances. With Pluto retrograde in the mix, all cosmic signs are pointing to some sort of transformation. Take some time to evaluate your emotional and financial investments carefully. The stars are signaling you forward. Don’t allow yourself to miss the green light while you have it, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde’s ongoing sextile with Neptune continues to expand the mind and shift your perspective. This is an incredibly revelatory alignment, Scorpio. Be careful not to hold on to any singular truth too tightly. If you do, you risk getting swept away when the cosmos inevitably shows it for the fallacy it really is. Keep your mind open and flexible.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s ongoing sextile with Venus offers positive energy in love, finances, and the relationship you have with yourself. All of your hard work is going to pay off soon enough, Sagittarius. The stars warn against letting your pride ruin your progress by forcing the cosmos’ hand too quickly. Everything will fall into place in its own time. Be patient.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet’s sextile with Uranus is technically a favorable alignment. But it doesn’t come without its potential pitfalls. Uranus tends to attract chaos and unpredictability. With nearby Neptune just barely conjoining with Saturn, you’re more likely to let minor speed bumps completely derail your progress. Stay grounded. Stay calm. Things are not as bad as they might seem right now.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto retrograde continues to catalyze significant internal changes. Prepare to feel a bit off, unstable, or uncertain over the next several months. Rather than close yourself off to this uncharted territory, dig deep and find your inner explorer. If anyone is capable of handling the unknown, it would be you, Aquarius. And the stars offer ample opportunities to do so today.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Jupiter signals an inability or unwillingness to accept truths that stand before you. Try as you might to ignore these red flags, you can’t simply wish them away, Pisces. The sooner you start facing reality for what it is, the stronger you will become. You won’t get anywhere if you’re constantly dragging your heels.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.