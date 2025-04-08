Daily Horoscope: April 8, 2025

A challenging square between the waxing gibbous Moon and Uranus under Leo and Taurus increases friction in intimate relationships and home lives. Uranus’ rebellious (sometimes spiteful) nature will make impulsive behavior and decisions more tempting. A harmonious trine between the Moon and Eris, the dwarf planet governing our will to push back against the status quo or expectations in relationship, only exacerbates this desire to swim upstream. Remember, stargazer: if you’re going to give in to these urges, then you must be ready to face any consequences or downsides that come with that decision. The cosmos isn’t giving you your cake just so you can eat it, too.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris and Chiron move further into conjunction with the Sun under your celestial domain. The ego-driven Sun’s revealing glow shines a light on the facets of daily life that Eris and Chiron govern—namely and respectively, our rebellious spirits and vulnerable soft sides. Be wary of temptation today, Aries. If a decision requires this much justification, is it really the right one?

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus forms a challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon under your celestial domain and Leo. This lunar phase encourages you to be brave and push through your fears to get what you want. Its negative aspect to rebellious Uranus suggests a proclivity for impulsive decision-making. Just because things are shaky doesn’t mean you have to jump ship, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s harmonious trine with Mars points to greater confidence, communicative ease, and a sharp intellect. Under this fortuitous alignment, the stars urge you to start going after your goals and dreams. There will always be a million reasons not to do something, Gemini. And indeed, the cosmos is daring you to latch on to the one reason to do it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a harmonious trine with Eris and a favorable sextile with Haumea retrograde simultaneously. The former alignment lends itself to self-advocacy and innovation. Rebellious Eris reminds you that a little healthy defiance can be a good thing. Haumea retrograde brings your emotional focus back to center. Sometimes, you have to follow your heart against the tide.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The waxing gibbous Moon and Uranus form a challenging square under your celestial domain and Taurus. This cosmic alignment paints a paradoxical picture. On one side lies your desire to explore and expand. The other side is far prouder, defending the life you’ve already built. Completely forsaking one side for the other isn’t an option, Leo. Start looking for balance.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s harmonious trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer creates a water-heavy forecast that calls for a gentler, more fluid approach to interpersonal dynamics and conflict. Fortunately, your ruling planet’s domain over communication and intellect playing nicely with Mars’ assertive, energetic passion is a potent alignment indeed. The stars are clearing the path. What’ll you do with it?

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde continues its potent conjunction with Mercury and Saturn under Pisces. This forecast conjures elements of discipline, boundaries, education, and expression. With Venus retrograde in the mix, matters of the heart or wallet can become dicey. The stars seem to suggest it’s time to start guarding your emotional and financial resources more carefully, whether that means from others or yourself.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and Haumea retrograde hold their challenging square under Aquarius and your celestial domain. Paired with the Sun’s strengthening conjunction with Eris and Chiron in Aries, the stars are highlighting self-destructive tendencies and toxic behavioral patterns. Plucking this weed out by the leaves won’t be sufficient, Scorpio. Digging down to the roots is the only way to break the cycle.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Effects of the tense square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Ceres under Gemini and Pisces can manifest in many different ways. Taking the Sun’s strengthening conjunction with Eris and Chiron into account, this alignment is most likely pointing toward letting go of habits, ideas, or behaviors that drag you down. Don’t overestimate your ability to bear the weight of these burdens long-term.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars hold their fortuitous trine under Pisces and Cancer, creating a water-heavy forecast that favors intuition, sensitivity, and empathy over pragmatism, succinctness, and logic. Not everything in life will make perfect sense before it reaches its conclusion. Sometimes, we find the most important lessons in the spaces between what we know. Learn to accept satisfaction in many forms.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, forms a challenging square with the waxing gibbous Moon under Taurus and Leo. This brief but potent alignment points to conflict in close relationships and home life. Excitement is nice, but stability can be nicer, Aquarius. Allow some of that curious energy to drift toward the familiar and safe. Not all that glitters is really gold.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn continues under your celestial domain. This powerful mixture of cosmic energies raises issues of financial or emotional instability, mental boundaries, and our ability to alchemize real-time experience into long-lasting wisdom. Keep your heart and eyes open, Pisces. You are on the brink of a great transformation. Make sure you don’t get in your own way.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.