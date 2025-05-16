Daily Horoscope: May 16, 2025

Venus and Makemake retrograde continue their direct opposition under Aries and Libra, highlighting ways we can better connect our internal and external environments. This cosmic alignment encourages self-advocacy in all forms, whether that’s voicing your opinion or taking small moments to care for and celebrate yourself. A coinciding square between Mercury and Mars is liable to create some friction and misunderstandings within these endeavors. Try not to let these minor pushbacks dishearten you, stargazer. Give yourself more time to acclimate, learn, and improve before you call it a day. How will your sign fare, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing square between Mercury and your ruling planet, Mars, makes conflict within close relationships more likely. As tempting as it might be to say the first thing that comes to your mind, the stars urge you to be wary of a sharp tongue. You can’t take something back once you put it into the world, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Makemake retrograde hold their direct opposition under Aries and Libra, shifting our focus toward the need to recalibrate with our inner selves, advocate for our principles and goals, and connect with the outer world. Even taking small moments to recenter yourself can go a long way, Taurus. Taking care of yourself is a lifelong endeavor that takes practice.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The square between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Mars continues in Taurus and Leo, respectively. Unfortunately, this tempestuous alignment makes interpersonal conflict more likely. Trying to avoid the friction altogether is a recipe for disappointment. All you can do is keep an open heart and mind so that the initial confrontation is less overwhelming.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon moves through Capricorn today, lending a pragmatic energy to this particular lunar phase. This stage in your ruling celestial body’s lunar cycle encourages you to let go of things that no longer serve you so that you can mentally and emotionally prepare for the upcoming restorative new Moon. Doing so isn’t selfish. It’s crucial to your well-being.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The conjunction of Uranus and your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues in Taurus. Exciting new developments in your home or work life are likely. Try not to let your ego convince you that these transitions are inherently negative just because you didn’t come up with them first, Leo. You might be surprised how much you enjoy this new reality.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The square between Mars and Mercury continues, increasing the likelihood of conflict. Be wary of letting your verbal impulses get the best of you, Virgo. You can let a thought pass by and leave without causing irreparable damage to your important relationships. The same can’t be said after you speak those thoughts out loud. Choose your words carefully.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Mars and your ruling planet, Venus, increases motivation to work on emotional and financial investments. Stop waiting for someone else to give you the green light to make these important moves, and take the first step yourself. The stars are highlighting the fine line that exists between helping others and turning yourself into a martyr.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon form a favorable sextile under your celestial domain and Capricorn, making it easier to listen to your instincts when it comes to accepting closure, finishing chapters, and tying up loose ends. You know the way forward better than you’re giving yourself credit for, Scorpio. The stars urge you to trust your gut.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Sun’s placement in Taurus coinciding with your ruling planet’s placement in Gemini suggests dissonance between what you want to have happen and what needs to happen. Digging your heels might feel cathartic in the moment, but it serves little purpose from a logical or emotional standpoint. Versatility is a far more useful asset than the strength of your stubborn streak, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The square between your ruling planet and Jupiter continues. Saturn’s disciplinarian energy and Jupiter’s influence over prosperity and good fortune suggests a lack of boundaries or responsibility is contributing to the difficulty you’re experiencing accomplishing your goals. Stop focusing on superfluous, surface-level problems, and start looking for the root cause of these issues. That’s the only way to fix this for good.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conjunction of the Sun and your ruling planet, Uranus, continues in Taurus. Prepare for exciting new developments in your home or professional life. Give yourself some grace to deal with the heebie-jeebies you might feel as a result of this novelty. But then, allow yourself to acclimate and enjoy these transitions as the cosmic blessings they really are.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune and the waning gibbous Moon form a brief but potent square with one another, suggesting an inability or unwillingness to acknowledge the red flags that are waving in front of you. As tempting as it might be to pretend like everything’s okay, you aren’t doing yourself or the other parties involved any favors by choosing ignorance, Pisces.

