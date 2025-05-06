Daily Horoscope: May 6, 2025

Mercury, Eris, and Chiron strengthen their conjunction under Aries, fostering a deeper understanding of the parts of ourselves that want to break free from the status quo and turn pain into power. Communicative Mercury helps sharpen mental clarity around the parts of ourselves that are harder to understand—namely, our rebellious and vulnerable sides. Given this alignment’s placement under Aries, the urge to stand up for ourselves, our belief systems, and past versions of ourselves becomes stronger. While this can be a noble pursuit, it also opens the door for potential conflict and strife. If something is really worth fighting for, then a little bit of effort shouldn’t be enough to deter you, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Venus’ fortuitous trine continues. Make sure you’re capitalizing on this energy while it’s here, Aries. Take time to deepen relationships that are important to you. Speak up in ones that aren’t. Now is the time to get your heart what it wants, whether by addition or subtraction. The latter might be difficult, but so is pushing against your truth.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Mars’ trine maintains its position in Aries and Leo, respectively, continuing a fire-ruled alignment that helps strengthen your self-esteem as it relates to platonic relationships. Don’t let your stubborn streak convince you that you don’t need a village, Taurus. This couldn’t be further from the truth. The support of your friends isn’t just nice. It’s critical for your well-being.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet moves further into its conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries. While this alignment has the potential to get tumultuous, it also promises to reveal crucial insights into the parts of you that want to break free from social norms and honor the past versions of yourself. Keep an open heart and mind today, Gemini. Prosperity awaits.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body moves into Virgo today, passing through a brief but notable sextile with Haumea retrograde in Scorpio. The latter dwarf planet governs our instincts and intuition. Given its positive alignment to the waxing gibbous Moon, the stars seem to be shining you a cosmic green light. You’re on the right path, Cancer. Now, keep pushing forward.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Mars and Venus form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Aries, creating a fire-dominant alignment that increases passion, boosts self-esteem, and turns up the heat in romantic relationships. Now is the time for pursuing your heart’s desires without analyzing these pursuits into non-existence. Love is a noble endeavor in its own right, Leo. Don’t be ashamed of your pursuit.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury, Eris, and Chiron strengthen their conjunction under Aries, helping untangle some of the more stubborn mental and emotional knots you’ve been dealing with for a while now. Whether or not you actively realize it, past versions of yourself inform your present self’s steps. Both versions deserve your reverence, compassion, and grace, Virgo. You mustn’t turn your back on yourself.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Venus and Mars’ harmonious trine continues, so, too, do feelings of heightened romance and hotter passion. While this is certainly beneficial in intimate relationships, you can also use this energy to go after what your heart desires in a non-romantic sense. Love comes in many forms, Libra. Each kind has its own set of worthy pros and notable cons.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through a brief but notable sextile with Haumea retrograde under Virgo and your celestial domain. Virgo’s sense of finality and your keen sense of power flow suggest an upcoming relationship shift. Moving on to a new chapter is difficult. But the stars remind us that the real challenge comes from knowing when the previous chapter is ending.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with the potent conjunction of Mercury, Eris, and Chiron under Aries. This cosmic alignment suggests your past is coming back to push you in a new direction, Sagittarius. Don’t be so quick to shirk off this guidance just because it’s rooted in a previous life. The wisdom you gain from these experiences is priceless.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between Uranus and your ruling planet, Saturn, continues. Paired with the positive sextile between the waning gibbous Moon and instinctual Haumea retrograde, all cosmic signs point to trusting your gut feelings. You are wiser than you give yourself credit for, Capricorn. Pay attention to those nagging feelings in your stomach. The universe offers the cue. You decide what to do with it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As your ruling planet moves further into a favorable sextile with the conjunction of Saturn and Ceres, the stars urge you to reconsider what you need to feel safe, secure, and happy. What might have worked for you in the past might not work for you now, and that’s okay. When you evolve, your needs do too, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A conjunction of Saturn and Ceres continues to strengthen under your celestial domain, serving as a pertinent reminder that taking care of yourself requires just as much discipline as taking care of others. What would make you think you’re undeserving of this kind of attention? If you can rely on anyone to provide this support, it should absolutely be yourself, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

