Weekly Horoscope: May 18-24

This week ushers in the beginning of Gemini season, a celestial period that invites flexibility, creativity, and social energy. Notably, the conjunction of Saturn, Neptune, and Ceres on the cusp of Pisces and Aries holds its position throughout the week, maintaining focus on areas of self-nurture, boundaries within romantic relationships, and the tender act of balancing the responsibilities we have to ourselves and others.

Another significant conjunction between Uranus and Mercury locks into place by the weekend. This alignment’s placement in Taurus suggests exciting learning opportunities in areas of life that are close to home. Think: intimate bonds, physical safe spaces, and professional goals. Uranus can be a bit of a wild card, but Mercury’s positive effect on mental clarity and communicative prowess should help ease the bumpier stretches on the road ahead.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The stubborn square between Mercury and your ruling planet, Mars, finally eases this week, helping to clear any mental or emotional confusion you’ve been experiencing. An equally long-lasting but far more positive alignment, the trine between Mars and Venus, holds steady throughout the week. This fortuitous aspect invites greater attraction, harmony, and compatibility, all of which will feel even more tangible and pleasant now that Mercury isn’t clashing with Mars.

Notably, your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon early in the week, signaling a cosmic call to find a more sustainable level of responsibilities, obligations, goals, and worries. You can only fit so much on one plate, Aries. Events early in the week will reinforce this idea.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The opposition between Makemake retrograde and your ruling planet wanes this week, which will make it easier to see the forest for the trees. Maintaining an objective perspective of your own challenges and goals is understandably difficult, but this cosmic shift invites clarity. Make sure you’re paying attention. The trine between Venus and Mars continues, helping you translate these discoveries into tangible action.

By the end of the week, Mercury and Uranus will form a potent conjunction under your sign. This alignment lends itself to exciting innovations and curiosities in your home life and on your professional path. This will be a time for thinking outside of the box and entertaining new ideas, Taurus. Prepare yourself for the possibility of change.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Fortunately, the challenging square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, wanes this week. Figuring out your next steps will become less arduous. Communicating your feelings and intentions will become easier as well. Without these two planets’ energies clashing with one another, feelings of inner turmoil are likely to ease if not dissipate entirely. Allow the negativity to pass naturally without force.

By the weekend, your ruling planet will align in a powerful conjunction with Uranus under Taurus. Even as a Gemini entering your celestial season, you can be prone to a nasty stubborn streak. Uranus and Mercury’s conjunction invites you to release old ideas to make room for the new, however either category might manifest in your life.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body begins the week in a direct opposition to Mars under Aquarius and Leo. The waning gibbous Moon’s placement in Aquarius invites you to consider ambitions and goals that you could stand to leave in the past, regardless of whether you actually met them. You aren’t beholden to past versions of yourself, Cancer. It’s okay if the future you once imagined for yourself no longer applies. That’s natural.

As the Moon moves closer toward its restorative dark phase, the cosmos invites you to slow down, analyze the events of the past few weeks, and consider your next steps. Action without reflection is a recipe for hasty, unwise decisions. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to turn your experiences into wisdom.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun moves into Gemini early in the week, ushering in a season of flexibility, creativity, and social energy. As a natural showman, the latter two attributes have always been your strong suits. But flexibility is a little harder to manage for someone as proud as you. The stars urge you to try anyway, Leo. None of us should underestimate our capacity to learn and improve, no matter how confident we might feel.

Your ruling celestial body also spends the week in a favorable sextile with the conjunction of Saturn, Neptune, and Eris, creating positive energy around setting boundaries, nurturing relationships, and balancing the obligations you have to yourself and others. Keeping an open heart will go a long way this week.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Good news, Virgo: the square between Mars and your ruling planet, Mercury, eases this week, cooling off interpersonal conflict and making it easier to get over communicative impasses. These types of confrontations are rarely as complex or unmanageable as our pride, anxiety, and egos would lead us to believe. If your heart’s in the right place, the minor minutiae of a specific argument matters less.

Mercury moves into a potent conjunction with Uranus by the end of the week. This combination points to excitement, innovation, and curiosity in your home life or professional endeavors. Under this alignment, the stars urge you to think outside of the box and put those critical thinking skills to good use. It’s time to shake things up.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The direct opposition of your ruling planet, Venus, to Makemake retrograde under your celestial domain wanes this week, bringing in much-needed relief in matters of self-advocacy and environmental connection. Enjoy the stable ground and greater self-confidence that this cosmic transition will provide, Libra. It’s not always your job to have all the answers. Sometimes, getting through is more than enough.

The stars offer another boost of good fortune this week as your ruling planet maintains its fortuitous trine with Mars in Leo. When all else fails, love overcomes all. As long as your heart is in the right place, there is little you can do to truly mess things up. Have faith in your ability to get over the challenges you’re facing.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your cosmic forecast begins with a brief but potent conjunction of your retrograde ruling planet and the waning gibbous Moon. Pluto’s retrograde period invites deep introspection and shifts in perspectives. Hidden truths are brought into the light. Fallacies reveal their true colors. As the waning gibbous Moon combines with Pluto’s transformative power, the cosmos invites you to let these misunderstandings go.

Pluto retrograde also maintains its favorable sextile with Neptune, which is joined by the dwarf planet Ceres by the end of the week. This is a relatively positive alignment, inviting you to open your mind to the possibilities of who and what you can truly be, Scorpio. Ceres reminds you that there is nothing wrong with accepting help along the way.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, spends the week in a long-held sextile with the conjunction of Eris and Chiron in Aries. The latter combination highlights past hurts, defiant streaks, and the ability of both to tempt you into acting against your own self-interest. These feelings aren’t necessarily problematic. It’s how we choose to act on them that will determine whether the emotions will help or harm us.

Fortunately, the positive nature of the conjunction’s relationship to Jupiter indicates that you will come out stronger in the end because of these feelings, not despite them. Pay attention to your urges to go against the grain. Maybe there is a way to honor this rebellious streak without burning the whole place to the ground, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn holds its position on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, leading to a bit of paradoxical perspectives about boundaries and discipline. On the one hand, following your instincts and feeding off the emotions of others have been helpful tools for you in the past. But on the other hand, pushing ahead to defy all the odds and prove your strength, endurance, and wit is a temptation that’s difficult for you to resist.

There is power in either approach, Capricorn. Rather than struggling to focus on one and ignore the other, the stars urge you to find ways to incorporate both mindsets. Go after your goals while also keeping a close watch on your emotional state. Accept your wins with empathy.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The most notable alignment in your cosmic forecast occurs at the end of the week when Mercury moves into a conjunction with your ruling planet, Uranus, in Taurus. Your ruling planet’s long-held placement in Taurus has been encouraging you to hunker down and focus on the treasures to be found within the confines of what’s familiar to you. Mercury’s addition to the mix only improves mental clarity and communicative power while you search.

Meanwhile, Pluto retrograde holds firm in your celestial domain, emphasizing its transformative, introspective power. This dwarf planet’s presence under your sign is just the beginning of a long journey of self-discovery, growth, and learning. Don’t be so quick to assume you know the right way forward, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ceres moves into a conjunction with your ruling planet, Neptune, on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. This cosmic combination encourages you to pay closer attention to your mind, body, and spirit. Why wait until one of these facets of your being is damaged to take care of it? It’s time to start enacting some preventative care, Pisces. There’s no point in waiting until disaster strikes to act in your best interest.

Nearby Saturn reinforces this idea of responsibility to yourself. Just because you’re willing to put yourself on the back burner doesn’t mean that you should. Your well-being seeps into virtually every part of your life. Start there, and the rest will fall into place more easily.

