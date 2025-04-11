Daily Horoscope: April 11, 2025

Yesterday’s opposition of the waxing gibbous Moon and a conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury, and Saturn gives way to the same alignment between the Moon and Neptune. The nearly full Moon’s placement on the cusp of Virgo and Libra places our emotional focus somewhere between grounded realism and airy idealism. Meanwhile, Neptune, riding the line between Pisces and Aries, pulls our wishful thinking toward who we wish we could be for ourselves and in our external relationships. Pair these two placements together, and all cosmic signs point to serious self-reflection. Be brave, stargazer. Looking in the mirror can be difficult. But it can also carry great reward.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Sun’s ongoing square with your ruling planet, Mars, under your celestial domain and Cancer continues to vex daily life. Issues with how you assert yourself and your level of aggression in doing so consequently rise. Remember that this can go both ways, Aries. It is just as possible to be too gentle as it is to be too brash.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The retrograde period of your ruling planet, Venus, is nearing its end. During this cosmic transition, the stars urge you to reflect on your experiences over the last several weeks. What romantic or financial friction did you notice? What might those rough patches tell you about your strengths and, perhaps more importantly, your weaknesses? Find the silver lining.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury maintains its conjunction with Venus retrograde, the latter of which is about to conclude its retrograde period. Your ruling planet’s presence in the mix couldn’t come at a better time. To reap the full rewards of this cosmic transition, you must undergo some serious self-reflection, Gemini. Allow Mercury’s sharp intellectual influence to guide you in your journey.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly full Moon directly opposes Neptune. Your ruling celestial body’s placement on the cusp of Virgo and Libra highlights the difference between the realistic and idealistic sides of you. Is there a way to bridge the gap between these two perspectives, Cancer? Neptune increases romanticism. Your heart can pick the direction. But your mind needs to navigate.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The ongoing square between Mars and your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues to create conflict within relationships to ourselves and others. The stars urge you to rethink your approach to speaking your mind, Leo. You can be charming when you want to be. But you can also be incredibly cutting. Indeed, how you present yourself can wield tremendous power.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Venus retrograde lends a helping hand as you undergo the cosmic transition of the latter planet’s retrograde’s end. Venus has been shaking up matters of the heart and wallet for weeks now. As it returns direct, the stars urge you to reflect and analyze your past experiences. How can they benefit you in the long run?

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s retrograde season is quickly ending, which will help ease tensions in romantic relationships, our connection to our self-image, and finances. But until that cosmic transition is complete, now is an ideal time to start reflecting on the problems in these areas you’ve experienced over the last several weeks. Pause for a moment before proceeding, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto forms an auspicious trine with a nearly full Moon under Aquarius and Libra, creating an air-dominant forecast that encourages greater imagination and creativity. Doing what feels right can be helpful in some circumstances. But in others, the cosmos pushes you to leave your comfort zone and do what feels scary. Explore and challenge your boundaries, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, maintains its favorable sextile with the Sun. (Unfortunately, this means that it’s also holding in its square with Ceres.) Together, these alignments encourage you to find a better balance between collecting trophies and recharging your batteries. You can’t have one without the other, Sagittarius. Despite what your ego says, both have equal value in your life.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s fortuitous trine with Mars continues. In the midst of the ongoing conjunction of your ruling planet, Venus retrograde, and Mercury, this positive alignment between your ruling planet and Mars is a stroke of cosmic good fortune. Motivation and energy abound. Take this time to chip away at goals or dreams. Even small steps count toward your overall progress, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto and a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon form a harmonious trine under your celestial domain and Aries. This alignment invites you to step up and do your part in making the world around you better. Whether within the confines of a close friendship or on a grander, societal level, the stars urge you to seize this opportunity.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a direct opposition to a nearly full waxing gibbous Moon. Under the revealing glow of the latter celestial body, potential pitfalls and red flags will be easier to see. Make sure that you pay attention even when it’s uncomfortable. You don’t need the stars to tell you that navigating this blindfolded will bring trouble.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.