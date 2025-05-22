Daily Horoscope: May 22, 2025

The waning crescent Moon forms a challenging square with Jupiter, indicating stifled progress and decreased motivation. When the will of the cosmos seems impossibly overwhelming, sometimes the best thing we can do for ourselves and our circumstances is take a breather and accept the hand we’ve been dealt. Failure to reflect fully on our wins, losses, and every in-between experience will inevitably lead to avoidable missteps and emotional stagnancy. Fortunately, the Moon also passes through a far more favorable sextile with Mercury, increasing understanding and communication. A hurdle is not the same as a dead end, stargazer.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Venus is a helpful boost of good cosmic energy, as the coinciding square between the Moon and Jupiter promises to halt progress and zap energy. The stars urge you not to overestimate your understanding of your current situation, Aries. There is always more to learn, more wisdom to gain. Keep digging.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Mars helps offset some of the greater challenges of the waning crescent Moon’s tense square with Jupiter. This arduous relationship with prosperous Jupiter might create a few bumps in the road. Don’t let this dishearten you, Taurus. These minor obstacles stand no chance in the face of your passion and drive.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a brief but notable sextile with the waning crescent Moon under Taurus and Pisces, encouraging us to ground ourselves, turn inward, and listen. You spend so much time trying to be so many different things to different people. When was the last time you considered who you are without this external influence? The stars urge you to start now.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms an arduous square with Jupiter in Gemini, suggesting conflict having to do with emotional progress and maturation. Be wary of falling for the illusion of righteousness when it comes to matters of the heart, Cancer. Friction requires two parties. Another person’s faults don’t eliminate your need to hold yourself accountable. There’s enough blame for everyone.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a favorable sextile with the conjunction of Saturn, Neptune, and Ceres on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Generally speaking, this is a positive aspect, albeit not necessarily an action-oriented one. Take some time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, Leo. You’re getting increasingly closer to achieving your dreams, even when it doesn’t feel like it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury forms a positive sextile with the waning crescent Moon, increasing your capacity to reflect on past experiences honestly and objectively. Pride is a powerful deceiver, Virgo. Allow your heart and mind to open to new realities and perspectives. There is a way to turn this pesky stubborn streak into a headstrong attitude that helps, not hurts you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Mars and your ruling planet, Venus, continues. This fortuitous alignment helps ease some of the conflicts possible with the coinciding square between the waning crescent Moon and Jupiter. Learning when to slow down and let go can be difficult, but the stars urge you to try anyway. Focus on the emotional and financial investments you’ve already made, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

—

The sextile between Pluto retrograde and the conjunction of Neptune and Ceres continues. Personal transformations take time, Scorpio. Don’t let the length of this journey deter you from moving forward. Neptune and Ceres’ conjunction sends gentle encouragement, reminding you that nurturing your needs and wishes is a lifelong process. Be patient with yourself. Things will fall into place in due time.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a tense square with the waning crescent Moon in Pisces. This alignment suggests an inability or unwillingness to pay attention to your inner voice. Your mind and body will signal when something needs to change, Sagittarius. You owe it to yourself to listen to these cues. Don’t be so quick to volunteer to overextend yourself.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The sextile between Saturn and Uranus in Pisces and Taurus continues, signaling changes within your home life and intimate relationships. Navigating these ups and downs requires diligence and patience, Capricorn. The positive nature between your ruling planet and innovative Saturn encourages both. These challenges won’t last forever, despite how it may feel. The stars urge you to keep pushing forward in the meantime.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The sextile between Uranus and Saturn continues, increasing patience and fortitude even as life remains as hectic as ever. The positive nature of your ruling planet’s relationship with disciplinarian Saturn is a promising sign. Indeed, the stars seem to be lining up in your favor, Aquarius. Don’t miss the opportunity to use this energy to your advantage. Go after your goals.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Ceres continues on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries, keeping emotional focus on nurture, both what you give and receive in return. Pay close attention to internal cues today, Pisces. Allow this sensitivity to guide you forward. Lead with love, and follow what feels good. Community is a powerful tool. Use it wisely.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.