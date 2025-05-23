Daily Horoscope: May 23, 2025

Mercury and Uranus move into conjunction under Taurus, ushering in intellectual breakthroughs and creative problem-solving. Given this combination’s placement in homebody Taurus, it’s likely that these discoveries will center around the home and other intimate areas of life. Be careful not to get in your own way during this energetic time, stargazer. Any mixture of ego and fear can shoot down a reasonable idea before it ever has a chance to blossom, and that only hurts ourselves in the end. There’s a world of difference between receptivity and gullibility. The stars are gently pushing you toward the former.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waning crescent Moon, a conjunction of Ceres and Neptune, another conjunction of Eris and Chiron, and Venus all fly through your celestial domain today, making for quite the potent cosmic energy. Ceres and Neptune remind us of the importance of self-nurture and respect, while Eris and Chiron’s combination increases motivation to go against the grain. You deserve radical self-love, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Mercury move closer to conjunction under your celestial domain, ushering in mental breakthroughs and greater clarity and forethought. This isn’t your first rodeo, Taurus. You have invaluable wisdom that you didn’t have in previous circumstances. Use it to your advantage by applying it to the road you’re on now. The two paths aren’t that different.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The strengthening conjunction of Mercury and Uranus under Taurus helps increase intellectual power and communication skills. Now is the time for your extroverted self to shine, Gemini. The stars are setting the stage for breakthroughs ahead. All you have to do is make sure you’re paying attention when they do finally appear. Be prepared for good things in surprising packages.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon moves through Aries today, helping boost our confidence in advocating for ourselves, tying up loose ends, and saying goodbye when it’s time to call it quits. These tasks are often easier said than done, especially for someone as sentimental as you. It’d be wise to take care of those harder challenges now while the stars are backing you up.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun moves into a harmonious trine with Pluto retrograde, shining an unforgiving light on the less savory parts of our subconscious. Admitting the faults we’re most susceptible to is never easy. However, if you practice consistently enough, accountability will feel like second nature, not an extra chore. The stars urge you to embrace the opportunity to change for the better.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves further into conjunction with Uranus under Taurus, lending a creative hand to trickier problems around your home life and closest relationships. Communication skills will be at an all-time high. Capitalize on this energy by digging deep, asking questions, and clearing up any potential misunderstandings. Why leave room for second-guessing when you don’t have to?

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The waning crescent Moon passes through a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and your celestial domain, offering a gentle reminder that our lives are not always enriched by addition. Sometimes, subtraction is the fastest way to achieve inner peace and reduce stress. Life operates in a constant state of ebb and flow, and so do you, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the Sun, casting a spotlight on the more shadowy aspects of your inner self. This is often the realm in which our most harmful habits, ideologies, and fears hide, waiting to prevent us from reaching our goals. This cosmic alignment offers an invaluable opportunity to address these emotional pests directly.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between Jupiter and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron continues. Under this favorable alignment, going against the grain becomes easier and less intimidating. You are more capable of forging this new path than you give yourself credit for, Sagittarius. Take a moment to celebrate how far you’ve already come. Nothing is stopping you from keeping up this progress.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s sextile with Uranus is being joined by Mercury as the latter planet aligns with the faraway planet of chaos and rebellion. While Uranus’ topsy-turvy influence contradicts Saturn’s responsibility-minded energy, learning how to make these two compulsions work together can bring tremendous prosperity. The stars urge you to find boundaries that still allow you to feel creative and challenged.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet moves further into conjunction with communicative Mercury under Taurus, leading to intellectual breakthroughs, especially in close relationships. We are never too familiar with someone to stop learning things about them, Aquarius. The moment we stop being curious is the moment we stop caring. Each of us contains multitudes. Perhaps the problem is that you’re not looking deep enough.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction of Ceres and your ruling planet, Neptune, maintains its favorable sextile with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. The latter retrograde period is leading us on a journey of self-discovery and revelation. Be careful not to hold on to any idea too tightly, Pisces. Confidence is one thing, but you must never underestimate the cosmos’ ability to surprise you.

