Daily Horoscope: May 26, 2025

The Sun and Pluto retrograde form a harmonious trine under Gemini and Aquarius. This air-dominant alignment shines a revealing light on the shadowy parts of our subconscious, shifting our focus on parts of ourselves that could stand to improve. Pluto retrograde can be a tumultuous celestial period that cleans out closet skeletons and peels back the rugs under which you’ve been sweeping your unspoken thoughts, fears, and wishes. Fortunately, Pluto’s positive aspect with the ego-driven Sun is an incredibly promising sign. Don’t let the initial discomfort of this cosmic shift dishearten you, stargazer. You’ll be acclimated to these new perspectives and realities before you know it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The trine between Mars and Venus under Leo and your celestial domain, respectively, intensifies romantic flames and personal passions. Now is an excellent time to focus on close relationships and pursue goals having to do with your hobbies, interests, and goals outside of the humdrum of everyday life. The cosmos is rife with energy, Aries. Take full advantage of it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The trine between Mars and your ruling planet, Venus, increases passion and romance, making it easier to act on your feelings. Follow these feelings with caution, Taurus. Higher intensity emotions can be powerful tools at our disposal. But it can also lead to hasty decision-making and regrettable actions. A moment’s pause to consider your next steps can make a world of difference.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury remains in conjunction with Uranus and the Sun on the cusp of Taurus and your celestial domain. All cosmic signs point to innovation and creativity. Unexpected hurdles are likely further down the road, but this alignment suggests you’re well-equipped to handle the obstacles. Proceed bravely, Gemini. You have the tools you need to take care of business, so to speak.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The nearly dark Moon in Taurus calls us to rest, recalibrate, and take care of matters at home. When the world seems overwhelmingly unpredictable and unstable, sometimes all we can do is hunker down in familiar, comforting environments. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time to recharge, Cancer, and the new Moon’s restorative shadow is the perfect place to do it.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a fortuitous trine with Pluto retrograde under Gemini and Aquarius, creating an air-dominant forecast that lends itself to significant transformation and creativity. If there were ever a time to show off how adaptable you can be, it would be right now, Leo. Try not to let your pride get in the way of this upcoming metamorphosis.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury continues its conjunction with Uranus and the Sun on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini, increasing motivation and mental clarity in the face of external switch-ups and directional shifts. As tempting as it might be to hold on to your old way of doing things, the stars encourage a more flexible approach. You might be surprised how much you enjoy it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s trine with Mars under Aries and Leo turns up the heat in romantic relationships and increases feelings of passion, vigor, and assertion. The stars urge you to speak from your heart, Libra. Take time to foster meaningful relationships, even if that means catching up quickly over the phone. Use this fiery energy to your advantage.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde and the Sun form a harmonious trine under Aquarius and Gemini, creating an air-dominant alignment that highlights parts of yourself that could use some improvement. This isn’t the cosmic punishment it might feel like from your perspective, Scorpio. Opportunities to grow are just that: opportunities. Appreciate this cosmic blessing for what it is. Accept the cosmos’ call to change.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Saturn’s challenging square continues under Gemini and Pisces. Emotional boundaries are paramount right now, Sagittarius. As tempting as it might be to loosen these restrictions out of convenience, you owe it to your future self to keep these lines firm. Your future prosperity relies on your ability to stay diligent right now. The stars urge you to stay strong.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Jupiter under Pisces and Gemini emphasizes the need to maintain emotional boundaries and discipline toward your personal goals. You’re always so quick to put aside your wants and wishes to help others tend to theirs. It’s time to take yourself off the back burner, Capricorn. Focus on yourself for a change.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus holds its conjunction with Mercury and the Sun on the cusp of Taurus and Gemini, which continues to shake up facets of home life, familiar relationships, and self-image. You’ve always enjoyed showing off your eccentric side. Now it’s time to show that you can talk the talk and walk the walk. This is an opportunity to prove your adaptability.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet is tucked between disciplinarian and nurturing Ceres on the cusp of your sign and Aries, helping to increase motivation in regard to personal goals and self-care. All cosmic signs point to taking some time out for yourself. Take a moment to rest without everyone else’s burdens weighing you down. It isn’t selfish. It’s necessary, Pisces.

