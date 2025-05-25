Weekly Horoscope: May 25-31

We enter the week under a strengthening conjunction of Mercury and Uranus, two planets that, in a way, govern the same areas of our lives but with wildly different approaches. Whereas Mercury relies on communication, Uranus often uses unpredictability and innovation as its driving forces. Together, this cosmic alignment helps you find ways to harness both techniques simultaneously. When things seem uncertain, lean on your community and have faith in your instincts.

A cosmic call to reflect takes place early in the week as the new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Gemini. This alignment emphasizes the need to remain open and receptive to new ideas and possibilities. Now would be a fantastic time to set intentions in education, connection, and other forms of mental expansion. Where do you want to go? The cosmos is your oyster, stargazer. Explore it.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This week’s new Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet, Mars, indicating a less-than-restful dark period in this particular lunar cycle. Whether we like it or not, the new Moon calls us to slow down, take a breather, and analyze our surroundings. Your ability to keep pushing through exhaustion is admirable. But you’re missing out on picking up key information by keeping your eyes so hyper-focused on the road under you.

Look up. Take in the view. There will be time to trudge on. For right now, heed this cosmic guidance to get off your feet, emotionally speaking. Push through the initial discomfort as you get used to this new way of managing yourself and your emotions. Practice makes perfect, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet spends the week moving closer to the conjunction of Eris and Chiron under Aries before locking into place by the weekend. Eris and Chiron’s lengthy conjunction has been encouraging the pushback against societal expectations in the name of emotional healing and maturation. It’s time to let go of your preconceived notions about what your well-being should look like. Everyone’s journey and image of wellness is different.

While this relieves you of the burden to fit into a specific mold, it also bestows upon you the responsibility to figure out what your ideal form of emotional and financial stability looks like. And indeed, that can be quite the job, Taurus. Direct your energy toward specific goals and values.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The stars are offering plenty of good cosmic energy this week. First, your ruling planet starts the week in conjunction with innovative and creative Uranus. Then, as Mercury moves further from this faraway planet of chaos and unpredictability, it rejoins the Sun for a conjunction through your celestial domain. Capitalize on this energy by taking time for meeting new people and forging new connections.

Another great way of using this energy to your advantage is to travel. The more familiar our surroundings, the easier it is to assume we’ve seen all there is to see. Traveling even short distances can help rid you of that mental fallacy or scratch the itch you’ve been suffering through. Either way, it’s a win, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A tense square between the new Moon and Mars in Gemini and Leo suggests difficulty setting appropriate intentions for the upcoming lunar cycle. Your ruling celestial body’s restorative phase invites rest and reflection so that you can better determine your next steps. But if analyzing your past experiences honestly doesn’t come easily, then it’s unlikely you’ll get very far in this journey of self-discovery.

Pay close attention to the external influences surrounding you, Cancer. You mustn’t underestimate the power of our surroundings to determine our internal state. Do your close relationships empower or discourage you? Is your home life stressful or calm? Don’t be so quick to assume the problem is you. It’s time to start looking for solutions elsewhere.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body spends the week in two notable alignments: a sextile with Neptune and Ceres and a trine with Pluto retrograde. While these aspects are positive at face value, they hold the potential to be somewhat volatile as the cosmos holds an unforgiving mirror in front of our innermost selves. Neptune and Ceres’ conjunction encourages a reevaluation of what you need to feel taken care of and stable.

Meanwhile, Pluto retrograde opens our minds to the cloudier facets of our subconscious. If you can’t acknowledge your weaknesses and faults objectively, then how do you expect to find long-lasting solutions? Sometimes, you have to open the wound up before it can fully heal, Leo. Dig a little deeper.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet begins the week in a potent conjunction with Uranus under Taurus, clearing the way for major mental breakthroughs and interpersonal wins. You spend so much time worrying about how you can use your critical thinking skills to clean up messes that it can be easy to forget to enjoy when those skills lead to personal achievements. If you’re not going to enjoy the fruits of your labor, then why labor at all?

Mercury continues the rest of the week in a conjunction with the Sun, helping shift emotional and mental focus on your dreams and aspirations. Do something nice for yourself. Try to make some headway in achieving a relatively short-term goal. Little steps go a long way, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus spends the week moving into a conjunction with Eris and Chiron in Aries. This fiery alignment helps us focus on how to meet emotional and mental needs in a more sustainable way. Eris’ presence in the mix hints that the solution you’re after likely doesn’t live within the confines of your comfort zone. You’ll have to get out of this protective boundary to truly grow, Libra.

This potent combination forms a harmonious trine with Mars in Leo by the weekend, offering a much-needed boost in the right direction. As someone keenly aware of the potential of themselves and their immediate community, you have more influence than you think. Chase opportunities to make the world a better place in small, meaningful ways.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Major change is on your horizon, Scorpio. This week’s new Moon forms a harmonious trine with your retrograde ruling planet, Pluto, in Gemini and Aquarius. Under this air-dominant alignment, mental clarity increases. Reflecting on your own vices and tendencies becomes easier and, in turn, so does finding ways to improve or eliminate these burdens. This is an uncomfortable but necessary process. Don’t hide from it.

Your ruling planet also spends the week in a positive sextile with a Neptune-Ceres conjunction, reminding you that accepting these changes is all a critical part of taking care of yourself. You aren’t doing yourself any favors by putting it off for another day. Take care of it now while the stars are making it easier for you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and the conjunction of Eris and Chiron in Aries will be joined by Venus by the weekend. Venus’ addition to the two dwarf planets’ potent combination focuses our rebellious and vulnerable energy toward matters of the heart or wallet. This cosmic alignment hints that it might be time to try a new way of approaching these important investments, Sagittarius.

Jupiter’s slow transition into Cancer this week reinforces the idea that a little bit of empathy and compassion can go a long way. Be careful of focusing so strongly on your aspirations that you start to ignore the journey to reach them. Burning bridges won’t make crossing the finish line feel any sweeter.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet maintains its conjunction with Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, signaling that the lessons the cosmos has been trying to instill in you aren’t quite over yet, Capricorn. Neptune’s dreamy influence pairing up with Saturn’s disciplinarian attitude lends itself nicely to pushing the boundaries of your imagination, recommitting yourself to romantic relationships, and diligently taking care of yourself.

Luckily, you have the perfect opportunity to reflect on all of these personal duties under the restorative shadow of the new Moon in Gemini, which reaches its darkest phase early in the week. Take some time to set your intentions. It will be far easier to see a way forward if you actually know where you want to go.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, begins the week in the final hours of its conjunction with communicative Mercury under Taurus. Without Mercury’s influence in the mix, interpersonal dynamics might get a little confusing or cloudy. When in doubt, you can always ask, Aquarius. The stars offer a subtle reminder that people want to connect with you. Just because their efforts don’t match what you would do in their situation doesn’t have to lessen the impact of their intentions.

The new Moon early in the week passes through a brief conjunction with your ruling planet just before reaching its darkest phase in Gemini. Use this grounding energy to reflect on your progress thus far and consider where you want to go.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune’s conjunction with Ceres slowly fades as the week progresses, which could make it easier to fall back into self-destructive behaviors and mindsets. Finding the motivation to better yourself when you feel down and out is relatively easy compared to finding it when, all things considered, you don’t feel too bad. The stars urge you to stop approaching your self-care as a reactive measure. It’s time to start being proactive and planning for the well-being of your future self.

The cosmos lends a helping hand over the weekend as Neptune forms a fortuitous trine with the waxing crescent Moon under Leo. All cosmic signs point to putting yourself first. Find the line between celebrating your achievements and succumbing to ego, Pisces.

