Daily Horoscope: May 29 2025

The ongoing conjunction of communicative Mercury and the ego-driven Sun puts thoughts of oneself at the forefront of one’s mind. Pride, stubbornness, and narcissistic tendencies are some of the potential risks, but there are plenty of possible rewards, too: growth, self-expression, and self-advocacy. A coinciding square between the waxing crescent Moon and nurturing Ceres will help determine where we fall on this vast spectrum of self-awareness. The tense relationship between the Moon and the dwarf planet in Aries signals conflict in areas of nurture and care. Perhaps it’s time to rethink what you need to feel safe, stable, and supported, and conversely, how you offer that to others in your life. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The tense square between nurturing Ceres and the waxing crescent Moon under your celestial domain and Cancer highlights potential emotional problems in your daily life. The stars urge you to consider how you care for others and, in turn, care for yourself. Take time to address real or perceived inequities to find greater inner peace and balance.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus and Saturn form a favorable sextile under your sign and Pisces, indicating great strength and perseverance in the face of long-term challenges and hard work. If anyone is equipped to handle the bumpy road ahead, it would be you, Taurus. Trust in your capabilities to solve problems and circumvent obstacles in real time. You’ve got this.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The ongoing conjunction of the Sun and your ruling planet, Mercury, helps increase self-awareness for better or worse. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to reflect on your progress thus far and where you’d like to be by the end of the year. Protect this energy by reminding yourself that everyone is the main character in their own life, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body moves into a challenging square with nurturing Ceres under your native domain and Aries, offering a cosmic warning of emotional turmoil ahead. The stars urge you to look more closely at relationships that feel one-sided. Taking stock of the connections where you’re giving more than the other party is easy. Identifying the opposite takes far more effort.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its conjunction with Mercury in Gemini, loosening our grip over our identity and life’s purpose. These parts of ourselves, no matter how integral to our overall existence, are fluid and flexible. Allow these changes to come over you in their own time, Leo. You’re still the star of your own show. It’s just your lines that have changed.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet is moving further into a trine with Makemake retrograde in Libra, which will help reveal ways you can advocate for yourself and your environment in more efficient, beneficial ways. The stars are pushing you to use those critical thinking skills to good use, Virgo. Judgment in small doses can keep you healthy and safe. Follow your instincts.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As communicative Mercury moves into a favorable trine with Makemake retrograde under your sign, finding ways to connect to your community and yourself will become easier. If you look closely, you’ll find that the cosmos is constantly pointing you in the direction of self-fulfillment and stability. It’s our egos that derail our progress more than anything.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet maintains its trine with the Sun. Your willpower and motivation are higher than normal due to this fortuitous alignment. This energy won’t be around forever, Scorpio. Who knows when the next chance for personal growth will come around? Indeed, taking these opportunities for granted will only hurt yourself in the long run, stargazer.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing sextile between Venus and your ruling planet, Jupiter, offers positive energy in matters of the heart or wallet. Lean into romantic relationships. Invest more heavily in your future. You might not get to enjoy the rewards of this labor right away, but you will soon enough. Your future self will be grateful for the work you put in right now.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn moves further into a favorable sextile with Pluto retrograde, emphasizing the importance of staying dedicated to personal progress and emotional maturation. This is a lifelong process, Capricorn. The sooner you accept the never-ending nature of this endeavor and stop looking for a finish line or a trophy, the less disappointed you’ll be. A small shift in perspective can make all the difference.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The lengthy square between Pluto retrograde and Haumea retrograde under your sign and Scorpio has been contributing to some nagging feelings of self-doubt, uncertainty, and insecurity. Allow these negative emotions to reveal hidden parts of your subconscious. Get rid of the minutiae of specific details, and focus on the core issues at play. It’s time to dig these problems out at the root.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet forms a brief but potent square with the waxing crescent Moon as the latter celestial body moves into Cancer. This cosmic alignment warns against getting in your own way, Pisces. As tempting as it might be to blame your lack of progress on external factors, that’s rarely the sole cause of stagnation. Don’t forget to look inward for potential fault, too.

