Daily Horoscope: May 5, 2025

Venus and Mars start moving into their harmonious trine today, locking into place by the end of the week. Under this potent alignment, passion increases, heat rises, and the urge to go after what your heart wants strengthens. This is an ideal time for strengthening relationships or pursuing goals and interests that inspire and uplift you. Of course, this won’t come without some challenges. The Sun and waxing gibbous Moon’s brief but powerful square signals some friction between your emotional and logical halves. Pay attention to what this tension can teach you, stargazer. Wisdom gained is never a loss.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As Mars and Venus begin to move into their harmonious trine, you might find yourself feeling more romantic than usual. Follow that feeling. Take some time to strengthen relationships that are important to you, whether with an intimate partner or the connection you have with your inner self. Consider the best ways to honor these bonds for your sake and theirs.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet is slowly moving into a fortuitous trine with fiery Mars, turning up the heat and increasing your drive to pursue your passions and goals. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Taurus. There will always be a million reasons not to do something. The motivation to do it comes fewer and farther between. Prioritize these aspirations today.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury forms a harmonious trine with the waxing gibbous Moon under Aries and Leo today, creating a fire-dominant alignment that lends itself nicely to navigating tricky social situations. Set your urge to please others to the side and focus on what these circumstances call for from an objective standpoint. Peace doesn’t always come without friction, and avoiding conflict doesn’t always create peace.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon flies through Leo today, helping shine a light on friendships and concepts of social status that might be worth letting go of once and for all. Your bleeding heart tends to keep you in situations long past their expiration date. Under the influence of this lunar phase, the stars urge you to clean out the metaphorical cupboard.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a tense square with the waxing gibbous Moon in Taurus and your cosmic domain, respectively. Friction between your inner and outer selves is likely under this challenging alignment. But remember, Leo: friction isn’t always a sign of a dead end. It just means you have to work a little harder to get to where you’re going.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the sextile between Mercury and Jupiter continues in Aries and Gemini, the stars offer some cosmic back-up as you navigate life’s curvier turns and twists. Staying flexible and malleable is key, Virgo. You mustn’t underestimate your ability to learn from others, just like you wouldn’t want them to underestimate your ability to lead. It’s all about give and take.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Mars slowly move deeper into their harmonious trine, setting the stage for more romance and greater passion across all aspects of life. Now’s the time to start figuring out what your heart wants so that you can better chase after it. You have to figure out where point A is before you can successfully navigate your way to point B, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

In the final days of the opposition of Pluto and Mars, take some time to consider what it is you’re fighting for, Scorpio. Are your daily actions indicative of your values? If they’re not, where does the division occur? Be wary of letting your ego misguide you into thinking you’re actually living a life concurrent with your principles and goals.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and the waxing gibbous Moon form a brief but notable sextile in Gemini and Leo, encouraging a more flexible mindset when it comes to platonic relationships and social status. Humans are nothing if not fickle, Sagittarius. Rather than placing your self-worth in the actions and thoughts of others, the stars urge you to find that worth from within.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A strengthening conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and Ceres acts as a sort of cosmic salve when paired with the ongoing sextile between Saturn and Uranus. Life has been crazy lately, to say the least. While it might be tempting to keep powering through until the work is all done, that day will never come. You have to rest anyway.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing gibbous Moon moves through a challenging square with your ruling planet, Uranus, indicating shake-ups in social circles, home life, or both. It can be alarming when the environment we thought we were in no longer seems to be where we are. Take this opportunity to explore your surroundings, Aquarius. It won’t take long for you to recalibrate yourself.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As the conjunction of your ruling planet and Venus wanes, Neptune moves into a favorable sextile with Pluto. The latter dwarf planet’s domain over our subconscious selves joining forces with Neptune’s dreamy, intuitive energy creates a keen awareness of your innermost wants and wishes. Acknowledging them is an important first step. But the steps you take after this recognition are even more crucial, Pisces.

