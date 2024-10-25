11 Best CBD Gummies (For Relaxing, Unwinding or Just Passing TF Out)

I’m a pretty anxious guy (thanks, dad). There’s a lot of times where I just want to chill and hang out with my friends, but my body is acting like I’m back in ‘Nam, and I’ve never even been to war. Using CBD has been a great way for me to calm down, hang out, and just enjoy the moment in front of me.

Thankfully, there are a ton of great CBD gummies out there that can help you calm down without getting you high. If you don’t mind a little buzz, there are also a few CBD gummies with enough THC to make you feel good, great, and even euphoric—if that’s what you’re going for. (If you’re just looking to get baked, you might want to check out delta-9 THC gummies.)

While we included a few CBD gummies with THC, this article will mainly focus on the ones without, highlighting why CBD works so well and why the ‘C’ in CBD might just stand for chill. Our #1 pick for the best CBD gummy is the Original Mixed Berry CBD gummy from CBDFX because it doesn’t have any detectable THC, is made with all-natural ingredients, and has multiple CBD dosage options for you to choose from.

Quick Look at the Best CBD Gummies

What We Looked At/Evaluation

When we were looking at the best CBD gummies on the market, we looked for a couple of factors. We wanted to see if they had THC in them, if they were made with natural ingredients, if there was enough CBD in them to affect you, and their price tag (we don’t want you to break the bank over here).

CBD gummies can come totally free of THC (CBD isolate). These are not likely to make you feel high at all—users typically report using these to treat inflammation and as a sleep aid. That’s because, per CBDFX, they’re treated to “a filtration process […] that removes all detectable THC from the CBD oil.” Other gummies, namely those containing broad spectrum CBD, can contain low (but not negligible) amounts of THC. You won’t likely get loaded, but those with a lower tolerance may feel a buzz from consuming these (especially, it goes without saying, in greater quantities). Finally, full spectrum CBD oil contains even more THC (CBDFX’s full spectrum gummies, for example, contain 3mg per serving of delta-9 THC—definitely enough to get you and your mother-in-law really, really high, tbh.)

One of the best reasons to use CBD is to relax, especially for those of us with a hard time relaxing enough to go to sleep. Jordan Calabrese, a certified MD and the Medical Director of Sana Lake Recovery, likes CBD as a sleep-aid: “I have seen how CBD gummies can be a game-changer for night owls and part-time insomniacs. I’ve had folks tell me they feel a lot less anxious and almost always manage to sleep better after using them. It’s not a miracle cure, and in many ways, it can be better than melatonin for sleep.”

Best overall CBD Gummies – CBDFX Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

25mg CBD per 1500mg gummy

Broad spectrum

The CBDFX original mixed berry CBD gummies are as solid as CBD gummies get (well, not literally solid). They’re made from Broad Spectrum CBD, which only uses specific portions of the hemp plant, to keep overall THC levels at a non-detectable level. Basically, you can’t get high off these even if you ate the whole container, which would be another problem in and of itself.

We chose these CBD gummies because they’re straightforward. If you want just CBD and a few other cannabinoids, these are the gummies for you. They come at a great price, have different dosages of CBD so you can find the right amount for you, and even have a tasty mixed berry flavor for your snacking pleasure.

CBD and the ‘C’ stands for chill – Diamond CBD Isolate Gummies – Chill

10mg CBD isolate/gummy

CBD isolate

One of the biggest reasons anyone is getting CBD is to chill out, and Diamond’s CBD isolate gummies are built with chill-ness in mind. As an isolate product, they only have CBD and none of the additional cannabinoids found in Broad or Full Spectrum products. These are the best pick for someone who only wants CBD and nothing else.

Like the CBDFX gummies, the CBD isolate gummies from Diamond come in a fun tropical mix flavor, have different dosages for you to experiment with, and are priced well. While other cannabinoids found in Broad Spectrum gummies aren’t bad for you, it can be nice to focus on just CBD if you want to find out how it’ll affect your system.

Night time CBD for zzz’s – The CBDistillery 30mg Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin

30mg CBD per gummy

Broad spectrum

There’s nothing worse than a sleepless night. Not only do you have to lay awake for no reason, but you’re ruining your next day. CBDistillery has found the perfect way to send you back to dreamland with their Broad Spectrum CBD gummies with added melatonin, helping you get the rest you need to deal with your annoying coworkers/friend’s kids/or whoever else makes you want an extra cup of coffee.

The melatonin is designed to help you get to sleep, and with 30mg of Broad Spectrum CBD, these sleep gummies are designed to have you sleeping deeper longer.

Best premium CBD Gummies – Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

100mg of CBD+CBDV, 5mg of Hemp-derived THC+THCV, and various other active phytocannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC, CBDVA, and THCVA per gummy

Full spectrum

Aspen Green’s Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD gummies might be the Rolls Royce of CBD gummies, if there was a category for that. They’re the highest-priced gummies on our list and their quality reflects it. They come from USDA certified hemp, are Vegan, Gluten Free, & Non-GMO, and even won Forbes’ Best of 2024 CBD gummies award.

Not only are Aspen Green’s gummies made with the best stuff, but they’re also formulated by a physician, making sure you have the highest-quality product possible. If you have a little room in your budget for a top-tier CBD supplement, there aren’t any better than Aspen Green’s. We chose their Bliss Organic gummies for this list, but they have a ton of other options (Calm, Rest, and Relief) that work just as well too.

Best CBD Gummies for microdosing THC – CBDFX Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

50mg CBD, 3mg legally compliant delta-9 THC per serving

Full spectrum

Who said CBD gummies couldn’t be a little fun? While most of the other CBD gummies we’ve featured on this list have a near nonexistent level of THC, these CBD gummies from CDBFX have 3mg of (legally-compliant) delta-9 THC per serving. One serving is probably not enough to get you blasted, but it can give you a nice little buzz if you’re not used to THC.

CBDFX’s gummies are made in the USA, have their potency verified in every batch, and come in a scrumptious mixed berry flavor. You can actually get more out of your CBD gummies by going the Full Spectrum route, according to CBDFX, “your CBD actually works harder for you in a product like our full spectrum gummies than it does in broad spectrum or CBD isolate products”.

CBD + mushrooms = awesome – CBDFX CBD Gummies With Mushrooms for Wellness

50 mg CBD per serving

Broad spectrum

Mushrooms are for more than just cooking. They’re quickly becoming a popular superfood thanks to their potent nootropic capabilities (they make your brain work better). Mushrooms like cordyceps, lion’s mane, and reishi can all help your gray matter perform at the level you’re looking for, and CBDFX has a great CBD + mushroom combo gummy that does just that.

With a combination of chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, maitake, turkey tail, and shiitake mushrooms, it’s easier to see which mushrooms aren’t in these gummies. Each of these ‘shrooms have proven brain-boosting powers that can help you every day. There isn’t any detectable THC in these gummies, nor is there any magic in the mushrooms, so you don’t have to worry about getting high. (If you want to find out how to microdose mushrooms, however, we have a great guide I linked above).

CBD w/ potent delta 9 THC – FiveCBD Sativa Surge Gummies

10mg CBD, 2mg CBC, 10mg THC per serving

Full spectrum

Just because you can’t get high off CBD doesn’t mean we can’t add some THC to the mix. FiveCBD claims to make gummies that’ll “keep you vibin’ while still getting sh*t done”, and honestly, what more could you ask for from a gummy? These CBD gummies come with 10mg of legal delta-9 THC, which is more than enough to make your favorite cartoons even funnier (or whatever you do when you’re high).

FiveCBD makes their 10mg THC + CBD gummies in three distinct strains: sativa (included above), hybrid, and indica, so you can find the perfect high for whatever you’re doing. If you want to be productive, the sativa route is the best. For maximum chill, head towards the indica gummies, and the hybrid gummies are a great way to get a little of both.

Deep sleep with CBD and THC – FiveCBD knockout sleep thc + cbd gummies

50mg CBD, 5mg THC, 3mg melatonin

Full spectrum

FiveCBD has three levels of THC for their CBD gummies: 2mg (microdosing), 5mg (slight buzz), and 10mg (it’s trippin’ time). Their knockout sleep thc + cbd gummies fall into the middle 5mg category, helping you get to sleep with a light high that isn’t strong enough to make you paranoid. Basically, you’ll be more willing to listen to stoner stories about aliens, but you won’t be so high that you think they’re in your bedroom.

There aren’t any artificial flavors in these gummies, no artificial colors to be found, nor can you consume any nasty GMOs with these bad boys. We also like that FiveCBD’s products are tested by a third party, are totally legal across the board (sorry, feds), and are consistent in dosage across their products. If you want to improve your sleep and wouldn’t mind being a little toasted on your way there, check out FiveCBD’s knockout sleep thc + cbd gummies.

CBD sleep gummies without melatonin – Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies

25mg CBD, 1mg THC per gummy (750mg "Beginner" gummy)

Full spectrum

Melatonin is a sleep aid that works by, basically, telling your brain that it’s time to sleep. While it can be super effective while you’re traveling and messed up in different time zones, it might not be the best drug to use on a regular basis, according to some sleep experts. Cornbread Hemp (I love that brand name) agrees with our experts and found a way to make a great sleep-aiding CBD gummy that doesn’t use any melatonin.

Their CBD Sleep gummies “are infused with USDA organic valerian root, chamomile, lavender, and full spectrum hemp flower extract to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, without the hangover”. The “beginner” gummies contain 1mg THC (their “Experienced” gummy features 4mg of THC) added as well for even more help in the sleep department. If you want to keep things melatonin-free in the bedroom, but still want a dedicated CBD gummy that’s built to help you fall asleep and stay asleep longer, check out the CBD Sleep gummies from Cornbread Hemp.

Best CBD Gummies for your gut health – CBDFX CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar

50mg CBD per serving

Broad spectrum CBD

As someone who’s trying to get shredded like lettuce this winter, Apple Cider Vinegar has become part of my daily gut health regimen. Apple cider vinegar has a ton of health benefits that go beyond gut health too, like keeping your blood sugar at a good level, helping you feel fuller after eating, and can help you maintain good cholesterol too.

Combined with CBD, these gummies can be an easy way of improving both your gut biome and your mental well-being. And the best part is that it’s still a tasty gummy! If you like how ACV tastes, then hats off to you (you’re lying), but these gummies are a reliable way of adding ACV to your diet without having to deal with the flavor.

CBD and ashwagandha is almost too chill – cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Calming Gummies

25mg CBD per serving

Broad spectrum

Ashwagandha is one of the best supplements for life’s BS. Like CBD, it’s a legal way to get chill on your own terms, and together with CBD, it might be the chillest gummy on this list. Ashwagandha and CBD are already separately two of the best ways to relax, and cbdMD combined them to make gummy cooler than the other side of your pillow.

We like that these gummies are batch-tested to make sure no psychoactive amounts of THC are detectable (an amount that can get you high), come at a great price, and combine two of the most potent relaxers on the market. If you want to be even more laid-back than The Dude himself (“calmer than you are”), check out the CBD calming gummies from cbdMD.