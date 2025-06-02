Daily Horoscope: June 2, 2025

Jupiter forms a challenging square with a conjunction of Saturn and Neptune, suggesting difficulties navigating emotional boundaries, finding reasonable expectations of others and ourselves, and blurring the lines between fantasy and reality. Jupiter’s placement on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer is interesting, as it suggests our achievements depend on our ability to balance adaptability and intuition. When should we trust ourselves? When should we look elsewhere for answers? The conjunction of Saturn and Neptune lies on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, making it more difficult to distinguish when we should act on our feelings and, well, just feel them. Paradoxes abound. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The conjunction of Venus, Eris, and Chiron continues under your celestial domain. This potent cosmic combination encourages you to revisit old wounds and see what you can learn from the journey that brought you to that painful moment (or moments). Your past isn’t just there to haunt you, Aries. It’s there to teach you. Let it do so.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet’s ongoing conjunction with Chiron and Eris paves the way for significant emotional maturation. As someone notorious for having a stubborn streak, admitting to previous mistakes can be quite the challenge for you. This potent conjunction under Aries makes it easier to move forward even when doing so feels scary or vulnerable. True strength rarely lives in comfort zones.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Sun continues its conjunction with your ruling planet, Mercury, under your celestial domain. The ego-driven Sun’s placement under your sign would already be a notable cosmic alignment. Pair it with your ruling planet, and all cosmic signs point to a keen awareness of how you communicate, grow, and interact with the world around you. Use this self-awareness to your advantage.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a brief but significant sextile with Jupiter as it transitions from Leo to Virgo. The Moon’s placement in this pragmatic celestial domain, paired with a positive relationship to the planet governing prosperity and success, are all positive signs to consider, Cancer. It looks like it’s time to start laying the groundwork for achieving your dreams.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde under Libra today, raising issues of advocacy, environmental connection, and your relationship to nature. Given the fortuitous nature of this relationship, this cosmic alignment seems to suggest a need to gather your strength as a leader and start pushing for the change you wish to see in the world.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waxing crescent Moon forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter as it passes from Leo into your celestial domain. This lunar phase urges us to plan and prepare for future action. Its positive aspect to prosperous Jupiter is a good sign that you’re headed in the right direction. A coinciding conjunction of the ego-driven Sun and your ruling planet, Mercury, is another much-needed boost.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, maintains its conjunction with Eris and Chiron under Aries today. All cosmic signs point to learning from your past, no matter how uncomfortable the process might feel at first. You have the power to transform these experiences from heavy burdens to invaluable wisdom. But it will require you to be honest with yourself, Libra. Take accountability.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea retrograde and the waxing crescent Moon form a favorable sextile under your sign and Virgo, respectively. Instinctual Haumea’s flirtatious interaction with a lunar phase ripe for planning and preparation signals great change ahead. More importantly, the stars seem to be urging you to trust your instincts. They’ve gotten you this far, right? It stands to reason they can do it again.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a brief but notable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon as the latter celestial body moves from Leo to Virgo. This lunar phase encourages us to lay the groundwork for future action. Before you can get to point B, you have to know where point A is. Come up with a game plan. Start brainstorming your way to a better situation.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s square with Jupiter coincides with a conjunction with Neptune, making for an incredibly powerful alignment that, unfortunately, is not altogether positive. The cosmos suggests trouble enforcing (or even creating) boundaries that protect your emotional and mental well-being. Remember, Capricorn: that also includes guidelines you place with yourself. Sometimes, those can be the most important boundaries we have to protect.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, passes through a brief and tense square with the waxing gibbous Moon as the latter celestial body transitions from Leo to Virgo. As this lunar phase calls you to plan and prepare, your ruling planet’s placement in stubborn Taurus responds with resistance. Give yourself the freedom to experiment even when you’re not actively looking for a solution.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune forms a challenging square with Jupiter today, signaling an inability or unwillingness to set our emotions aside so that we may more efficiently reach our goals. The cosmos provides ample opportunity to practice compartmentalizing, Pisces. Be sure you take advantage of those chances. This is a skill that becomes easier with time, just like anything else that’s difficult.

